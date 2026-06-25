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2026 June 25   16:35

shipbuilding

HMM earmarks $1.08bn for eight bulkers and two gas carriers

HMM has moved to lock in 10 newbuildings worth KRW 1,664,130,591,000 ($1.08bn), putting fresh capital behind its push to expand beyond container shipping, according to HMM’s regulatory disclosure.  

The South Korean carrier said the investment covers eight bulk carriers and two gas carriers. The programme is aimed at strengthening the competitiveness of its bulk fleet and amounts to 6.26% of HMM’s consolidated equity of KRW 26.57 trillion.  

The investment period runs from 24 June 2026 to 30 September 2031. HMM said the final amount could change depending on payment terms and vessel specifications, while the end date could move in line with the delivery schedule.  

The filing does not name the shipyards, vessel sizes, cargo owner or charterer.  

The eight-bulker investment remains conditional on board approval from the cargo owner. The two-gas-carrier investment remains conditional on board approval from the charterer.  

HMM Co Ltd is a South Korean shipping and logistics company. Its business covers container shipping, bulk transport and related logistics services, with operations across international sea transport and land-linked logistics.

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