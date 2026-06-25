Shipping faces officer shortfall of 113,735 by 2030

Shipping faces a widening crewing crunch, with the global merchant fleet needing 113,735 additional STCW-certified officers by 2030 to avoid a deeper shortage, according to the International Chamber of Shipping.

The warning comes from the Seafarer Workforce Report 2026, prepared by BIMCO and the International Chamber of Shipping. It puts the current officer shortage at 39,100, even as the industry has a surplus of 56,890 ratings.

The report estimates that 2,565,580 seafarers now serve the internationally trading fleet, including 1,048,980 officers and 1,516,600 ratings. Current demand is put at 2,547,790 seafarers, made up of 1,088,080 officers and 1,459,710 ratings, across a merchant fleet of 85,148 ships.

By 2030, officer demand is forecast to rise to 1,162,716. That would require 22,747 additional officers to enter the workforce every year. Demand for ratings is expected to reach 1,558,973, requiring 8,475 additional ratings annually.

The report says demand for STCW-certified seafarers has increased 35% since the 2021 edition. Officer demand has risen 23.1%, while demand for ratings has climbed 46.3%, driven by fleet expansion and the recovery in shipping activity after the pandemic.

General cargo ships account for the largest share of officer demand at 21.4%, followed by bulk carriers at 18.9% and cruise ships at 14.0%. For ratings, cruise ships account for 22.5% of demand, bulk carriers 18.4% and general cargo ships 18.0%.

BIMCO secretary general and chief executive David Loosley said the industry had “a big collective task ahead” in recruitment, training and retention. ICS secretary general Thomas A. Kazakos warned that “without continued investment” in recruitment and training, the workforce gap risks widening.

The Philippines, India, China, the Russian Federation and Indonesia are the five largest seafarer supply countries in 2026, together accounting for 56.25% of global supply. Shipping companies named Filipino, Ukrainian, Indian, Romanian and Polish as the five main nationalities among STCW-certified seafarers in the world merchant fleet. For officers, the fifth-ranked group was Dutch, Greek and Russian.

Companies reported the greatest difficulty in hiring engineering officers and deck officers. The ratio of officer cadets to qualified officers improved to 1:3.8 in 2026 from 1:4.8 in 2021 and 1:7.6 in 2015.

BIMCO is a non-profit international shipping association with 2,100 members in 120 countries.

The International Chamber of Shipping is an international trade association for national shipowners’ associations and has consultative status with the International Maritime Organization and the International Labour Organization.