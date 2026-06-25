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2026 June 25   16:57

shipbuilding

Volkswagen to sell 51% of Everllence to Bain Capital in €7.4bn deal

Volkswagen Group has agreed an exclusive deal to sell control of Everllence to US private equity firm Bain Capital, handing over a 51% stake in the former MAN Energy Solutions business in a transaction expected to bring in about €7.4bn ($8.4bn), according to Volkswagen Group.  

The German carmaker will keep 49% of Everllence in the medium term, preserving exposure to the engine maker while using the carve-out to cut complexity, strengthen its balance sheet and sharpen its focus on its core automotive business.  

The transaction is subject to legally required information and consultation processes with employee representatives in France, as well as regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Volkswagen expects the process to close by the end of 2026.  

Everllence supplies large engines, turbomachinery and decarbonisation technologies for the maritime, energy and industrial sectors. The company has about 16,000 employees and generated revenue of €4.9bn ($5.6bn). As of 31 May 2026, Everllence SE had a book value of about €3.4bn ($3.9bn) on Volkswagen AG’s balance sheet.  

The deal includes commitments to keep Everllence’s five German sites in Augsburg, Oberhausen, Berlin, Hamburg and Ravensburg at least until the end of 2030. Compulsory redundancies at those sites are also ruled out until that date.  

Volkswagen Group is a German Aktiengesellschaft with activities across passenger cars, commercial vehicles, financial services and industrial holdings.

Bain Capital is a US private investment firm active across private equity, growth and venture, capital solutions, credit and real assets.

Everllence SE is a European company whose after-sales business operates under the Everllence PrimeServ brand.

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