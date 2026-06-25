MPC Container Ships buys four 7,000-TEU vessels for $340m

MPC Container Ships has struck a $340m deal to buy four 7,000-TEU container ships, stepping into a larger vessel class while locking in three years of charter income, according to MPC Container Ships.

The Oslo-based owner said the 2023- and 2024-built vessels are being acquired from an unrelated third party. Each ship is fixed on a three-year time charter to an unnamed top-five liner operator. Deliveries are expected in October and November 2026, subject to inspections and customary conditions.

The charters are expected to generate $180m of revenue and $140m of EBITDA over the three-year period.

The vessels have an eco-friendly design concept, low-energy main engines and high-efficiency propellers. The acquisition will lift MPC Container Ships’ contracted revenue backlog to $2.2bn.

MPC Container Ships will fund the purchase with bank debt and existing cash. It has also secured a $375m senior secured term loan, fully underwritten by Société Générale, to support its wider fleet renewal programme. The facility will finance 10 of the 16 newbuildings ordered last year, subject to customary documentation and conditions. BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, ING and KfW IPEX-Bank are part of the lending group.

The company also fixed forward charters for AS Pamela and AS Anne. The vessels were booked for 24 to 27 months and 30 to 32 months, respectively, with the contracts due to start in the second quarter of 2027 and the fourth quarter of 2026.

MPC Container Ships also agreed to sell AS Selina for $24m, with handover expected after its current charter ends between late 2026 and early 2027. AS Angelina will be sold for $17m, with handover expected in the third quarter of 2026 before its 20-year class renewal in 2027. The transactions raise contract coverage to 99% for 2026, 74% for 2027 and 48% for 2028.

MPC Container Ships ASA is a Norwegian limited liability company focused on container vessel ownership and chartering.

Société Générale is a French public limited banking group.