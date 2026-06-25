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2026 June 25   18:00

bunkering

Chimbusco signs China’s largest green methanol bunker fuel deal

China Marine Bunker (PetroChina) Co has moved to secure green fuel supply with a 6,000-tonne methanol purchase from Shenergy Group, calling it China’s largest single procurement of green methanol for marine fuel, according to Chimbusco Europe B.V.  

The agreement was signed on 23 June, followed by a delivery ceremony on 24 June at Shanghai Jinshan Vopak Terminal.  The deal strengthens Chimbusco’s position in China’s emerging methanol bunkering market as it develops projects at Shanghai Yangshan, Dalian, Ningbo-Zhoushan, Qingdao and Shenzhen.  

The supply is tied to Shenergy’s 100,000-tonne green methanol project in Shanghai, which is intended to support the city’s development as a green fuel bunkering and trading hub.

The project uses biomethane from municipal wet waste and livestock-waste treatment streams, feeding it into Shenergy’s gas network before conversion into methanol at the chemical industry park.  The project has received ISCC EU and ISCC PLUS certification across feedstock supply, methanol production, trading, storage and bunkering. Shanghai’s state-owned assets regulator puts the project’s average carbon-intensity reduction at more than 80% compared with fossil methanol.  

Chimbusco took delivery of Zhong Ran Lv Neng 85 on 5 June. The newly built duplex stainless steel vessel is used for methanol bunkering and transport across Chinese waters and adds to Chimbusco’s methanol bunkering licences in Shanghai, Ningbo and Shenzhen. 

China Marine Bunker (PetroChina) Co, known as Chimbusco, is a Chinese marine fuel supplier established in 1972. Its business covers bunker fuel, lubricants and fresh water supply for ships, with operations across Chinese coastal and river ports and offices outside mainland China. 

Shenergy Group is a Shanghai state-owned energy group with businesses in power generation, gas, finance, cable industry, energy services and trade. 

Shanghai Jinshan Vopak Terminal is a liquid bulk terminal facility in Shanghai’s Jinshan district.

Topics:

methanol

bunkering

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