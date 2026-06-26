Evergreen boxship hit off Oman as IMO pauses Hormuz evacuation plan

Evergreen Marine’s Singapore-flagged containership Ever Lovely was struck near Oman after passing through the Strait of Hormuz, forcing the International Maritime Organization to pause its regional evacuation plan while safety guarantees are checked again, according to UKMTO.

The 2015-built vessel, owned by Evergreen Marine’s Singapore subsidiary, was following a UKMTO-recommended route when an unknown object hit the starboard side of the upper bridge structure at 21:55 Taipei time on 25 June.

Evergreen placed the incident about 3.6 nautical miles southeast of Khawr Naiwah, Oman. UKMTO separately put the attack 7.5 nautical miles southeast of Dahit, Oman, saying the master reported damage to the bridge but no casualties and no environmental impact.

Evergreen said crew checks found damage to the bridge overhang and bridge windows, but the main engine and navigation systems were operating normally. The ship remained seaworthy and has safely left the Strait of Hormuz.

“The crew, vessel and cargo are all safe,” Evergreen said.

The IMO said the vessel had passed through the Strait of Hormuz but was not sailing under its evacuation framework. Secretary-general Arsenio Dominguez paused the operation while the agency reconfirms safety guarantees for vessels on its evacuation list and other ships in the area. U.S. officials blamed Iran for the strike, but UKMTO and the IMO have not publicly attributed responsibility.

Evergreen said two other vessels, Ever Unicorn and Ever Lotus, had also safely cleared the strait with no abnormal conditions. It said none of its operating vessels remained stranded in the Persian Gulf.