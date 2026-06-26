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2026 June 26   10:13

shipbuilding

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding lands ammonia fuel system order from Hitachi Zosen Marine Engine

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding has secured an order from Hitachi Zosen Marine Engine for an ammonia fuel handling system to support testing of next-generation marine engines, according to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.  

The MAmmoSS system will be installed at HZME’s ammonia marine engine facility, where it will be used for shop tests of ammonia engines.

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will design and optimise the package for engines from Everllence SE and WinGD, reflecting HZME’s status as a licensee of both marine engine technology providers.  

MAmmoSS, the Mitsubishi Ammonia Supply and Safety System, combines an ammonia fuel supply system, an ammonia gas abatement system and control equipment to integrate and regulate both parts. The name is a registered trademark of Mitsubishi Shipbuilding in Japan and other countries.  

The order comes as engine makers and ship technology suppliers push deeper into ammonia as a potential zero-carbon fuel for shipping. Mitsubishi Shipbuilding said ammonia does not emit CO2 when burned, but its toxicity makes safe handling technology a central requirement for shipboard use.  The company pointed to the IMO’s 2023 greenhouse gas strategy, adopted at MEPC 80, which aims for net-zero greenhouse gas emissions from international shipping by around 2050. It also cited mid-term greenhouse gas reduction measures approved at MEPC 83.  

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co is part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group and works in shipbuilding and marine systems. MHI Group is an industrial group with activities across energy, infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defence.

Hitachi Zosen Marine Engine Co is a marine engine company involved in engine technology under licence agreements. 

Topics:

ammonia

Mitsubishi

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