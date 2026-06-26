EU wind propulsion project targets lower fuel costs for shipowners

Kongsberg Maritime is heading a 15-partner European project that will use full-scale ship demonstrations to reduce investment risk around wind-assisted propulsion and help owners cut fuel costs and emissions, according to bound4blue.

The Horizon Europe-funded AWESOME project, Advanced Wind Energy System Optimisation & Monitoring for Efficiency, will develop validated tools, standardised methods and real operating data for wind propulsion systems. Its focus is on technical, operational and regulatory barriers that have held back wider adoption in commercial shipping.

“Wind propulsion is one of the most attractive pathways to compliant, cost-effective shipping. We believe AWESOME represents a major step forward in scaling this technology,” said Kjerstin Kleyne Braaten, senior vice president emerging solutions at Kongsberg Maritime.

The project will centre on two full-scale demonstrators: a retrofit case and a newbuilding case. The retrofit vessel is a 49,000-dwt Odfjell chemical tanker managed by Odfjell Management and fitted with four 22-metre eSAIL suction sails from bound4blue.

The tanker has already shown fuel savings of around 20% on selected voyages. The newbuilding case is Neoliner Origin, operated by NEOLine, which will be used to test how wind propulsion can be optimised from the design stage.

The two vessels will support validation of performance models, testing of methods for measuring thrust and energy savings, and assessment of long-term operating behaviour at sea. AWESOME will also work on onboard monitoring, crew training, performance verification and integration of wind propulsion with control and automation systems.

The consortium includes Kongsberg Maritime, Syroco, bound4blue and Chantiers de l’Atlantique as technology developers and system integrators; Odfjell Management and NEOLine as shipowners and operators; SINTEF Ocean, SINTEF Digital, NTUA and MARIN as research partners; MAURIC for design and engineering; DNV for classification and verification; and Maritime CleanTech for decarbonisation and dissemination.

Kongsberg Maritime is a Norwegian maritime technology company.

bound4blue is a Spanish provider of automated suction-sail systems. Odfjell Management is a Norwegian shipmanagement company.

NEOLine is a French shipping company.

Syroco is a French maritime technology company.

Chantiers de l’Atlantique is a French shipbuilder and marine engineering company.