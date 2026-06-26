  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Damen signs €100m deal to build shipyard in Kazakhstan

2026 June 26   11:02

shipbuilding

Damen signs €100m deal to build shipyard in Kazakhstan

Dutch shipbuilder Damen Shipyards Group has signed a framework agreement with Kazakhstan’s Mangystau region to build a shipyard in the Kazakh sector of the Caspian Sea, according to the Mangystau regional administration.  

The project is valued at about €100m ($113.7m) and is aimed at giving Kazakhstan a new shipbuilding base for marine vessels in the Caspian region.  

The agreement was signed in Brussels during the Kazakhstan-European Union business forum, adding a shipyard project to Mangystau’s plans to expand its transport and logistics capacity.  

The regional administration said the yard is expected to bring modern shipbuilding technology to Kazakhstan, create skilled jobs and strengthen maritime transport infrastructure in the Caspian region.  

The deal follows earlier Kazakhstan-Netherlands talks this month, when Kazakh officials and Damen discussed industrial cooperation in shipbuilding.

A memorandum of understanding on a shipbuilding and ship repair cluster in Mangystau region covered technology transfer, localisation of production and workforce development.  

Rose Damen, co-owner and member of the board of Damen Shipyards Group, was listed among the business figures involved in the wider Kazakhstan-EU business discussions in Brussels.  

Damen Shipyards Group is a privately owned Dutch shipbuilding and maritime services group headquartered in the Netherlands. Its business covers vessel design, construction, conversion, repair and lifecycle services for commercial, defence and offshore customers.

Topics:

Damen

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:04

DEME and Oyster Restoration Company scale up EuroReefs in Belgian North Sea

17:13

SolarDuck and MARIN win €3.2m subsidy for offshore floating power hub

16:32

Hy-Line Cruises starts work on 493-passenger Cape Cod ferry

16:22

Qatar joins LNG suppliers pushing EU to clarify methane rules

15:41

Jan De Nul undercuts Boskalis in Uruguay’s dredging tender

15:21

Bangladesh plans to give shipbuilding priority-sector status

14:51

Asia freight rates surge as Hormuz reopening fails to ease capacity squeeze

14:30

ICTSI adds cranes in Rio de Janeiro to handle 20,000-TEU ships

13:52

OOCL takes delivery of 24,168-TEU methanol dual-fuel boxship in China

13:40

Modec wins mooring system order for Coral Norte FLNG project offshore Mozambique

13:20

Skanska picked for Port of Trelleborg Ro-Ro berth rebuild

12:50

Exmar takes delivery of 41,000-cbm LPG dual-fuel carrier Moriond

12:45

Cavotec lands $1.7m shore power order for Southern California cruise terminal

12:37

Seaspan advances Canada heavy polar icebreaker with first grand block consolidated

12:11

Aramco restarts Ras Tanura crude loadings after four-month halt

12:10

South Carolina Ports to pause Leatherman terminal as volumes weaken

11:30

Container losses at sea more than doubled in 2025

10:43

US DFC puts $25m into second berth at Georgia’s Poti port

10:42

EU wind propulsion project targets lower fuel costs for shipowners

10:41

South Korea’s Pohang pushes Yeongilman Port plan for Northern Sea Route cargo

10:13

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding lands ammonia fuel system order from Hitachi Zosen Marine Engine

09:09

Evergreen boxship hit off Oman as IMO pauses Hormuz evacuation plan

2026 June 25

18:00

Chimbusco signs China’s largest green methanol bunker fuel deal

17:11

MPC Container Ships buys four 7,000-TEU vessels for $340m

17:04

BIMCO publishes biofuel clause for time charters

16:57

Volkswagen to sell 51% of Everllence to Bain Capital in €7.4bn deal

16:47

Shipping faces officer shortfall of 113,735 by 2030

16:35

HMM earmarks $1.08bn for eight bulkers and two gas carriers

16:00

Captain dead and two Indonesian crew missing after fishing boat sinks off Busan

15:30

Sanctioned VLCC Era lines up recycling move after Comoros reflag

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news