Container losses at sea more than doubled in 2025, with the Liberian-flagged MSC ELSA 3 sinking off India accounting for nearly half of the annual total, according to the World Shipping Council.

WSC put estimated losses at 1,478 containers last year from about 280m containers transported worldwide, equal to around 0.0005% of global container movements.

The total rose from 576 containers in 2024 and marked a second consecutive annual increase after the record-low 221 containers lost in 2023.

The increase was driven by a handful of large incidents, led by one major vessel loss that accounted for 640 containers, or about 43% of all boxes lost during the year.

That casualty was the MSC ELSA 3, IMO 9123221, which sank off the Kochi coast on 25 May 2025. All 24 crew members were rescued. The vessel went down with 640 containers, including 13 carrying hazardous cargo and 12 containing calcium carbide, along with 84.44 tonnes of diesel and 367.1 tonnes of furnace oil.

WSC pointed to severe weather and ocean conditions, particularly in the North Atlantic and North Pacific, as well as fire-related incidents, as key contributors to container losses.

The council also counted 128 containers recovered in 2025, the highest recovery figure since it began collecting recovery data in 2023.

The report comes after new international reporting rules took effect on 1 January 2026, requiring all containers lost or observed drifting at sea to be reported. Flag states must also submit annual container-loss figures to the International Maritime Organization.

WSC said its annual report is based on direct input from member companies representing about 90% of global container vessel capacity, with the figures extrapolated to produce an industry-wide estimate.

The World Shipping Council is a trade association for international liner shipping, representing container and ro-ro carriers in regulatory and policy work through offices in Washington, Brussels, London and Singapore.