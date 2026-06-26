South Carolina Ports to pause Leatherman terminal as volumes weaken

South Carolina Ports will halt operations at the Hugh K Leatherman Terminal in North Charleston from 1 August and move container work to its Wando Welch and North Charleston terminals, tightening capacity use at Charleston as weaker volumes and cost pressure hit one of the newest box terminals in the US, according to South Carolina Ports Authority.

The decision leaves Leatherman without container operations just five years after it opened in 2021 as the first new US container terminal since 2009.

The first phase was designed to add 700,000 TEU of annual capacity, with full buildout planned at 2.4m TEU.

SC Ports said Wando Welch and North Charleston have enough capacity for current volumes and customer growth during the short-term pause. It has not set a reopening date for Leatherman.

The imbalance in terminal use is clear in SC Ports’ own figures. Leatherman handled 75,455 pier containers through the first 11 months of fiscal 2026, while Wando Welch handled 1.07m. Total TEU volume across SC Ports was 2.24m over the same period, down 5% year on year.

The pause will also affect Mediterranean Shipping Co calls at Leatherman. Five MSC vessels currently make weekly calls at the terminal, with one route being eliminated because of weaker global trade volumes and the remaining calls expected to move to Wando Welch or North Charleston.

Leatherman’s cost structure has been a problem since a labour dispute involving the International Longshoremen’s Association. The terminal was idle for more than a year before SC Ports and the ILA reached a framework agreement in 2024 to reopen the facility.

Mallace called the shutdown a “short-term pause” and said volumes and costs would need to improve before Leatherman reopens. “We do not think this is a long-term problem,” he said. “We remain really bullish on the Southeast of the U.S.”

SC Ports is also reassessing related infrastructure plans. A $690m Navy Base Intermodal Facility near Leatherman will not open this year as previously planned, while work on a second berth at Leatherman is expected to continue.

South Carolina Ports Authority is a state port authority that owns and operates marine terminals at the Port of Charleston and inland port facilities in Greer and Dillon.