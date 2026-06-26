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2026 June 26   10:41

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South Korea’s Pohang pushes Yeongilman Port plan for Northern Sea Route cargo

South Korea’s Pohang city is making a bid to put Yeongilman Port into the Arctic shipping race, launching an 11-month study on how the east coast port can handle cargo linked to the Northern Sea Route, according to Pohang City contract records.  

The contract runs from 19 May 2026 to 20 April 2027 and covers the “Pohang Yeongilman Port Northern Sea Route specialised port concept study”. The city held a kick-off meeting on 22 June at Gyeongbuk Province’s East Sea Regional Headquarters.  

The work involves Gyeongbuk Province, the Pohang Regional Office of Oceans and Fisheries, Korea Ocean Business Corp, the Korea Maritime Institute, port specialists and logistics experts.  

The study will look at Arctic shipping trends, potential cargo flows tied to rail links and the planned Daegu-Gyeongbuk Integrated New Airport, cooperation with Arctic countries and port cities, and a SWOT analysis of Yeongilman Port’s role.  

Pohang wants the study to feed into South Korea’s wider Arctic route planning and the country’s fifth national port masterplan, as it seeks to secure national support for Yeongilman-related projects.  

The project was tendered at KRW 200m ($130,000). Pohang’s contract records list the contract value at KRW 186m ($121,000).

The contractor is Yeungnam University Industry-Academic Cooperation Foundation.  Pohang is pitching Yeongilman Port as a logistics platform for the Daegu-Gyeongbuk region and cargo linked to batteries, hydrogen and bio-related industries.

The study is also expected to examine public-sector port functions and the case for state funding. 

Yeungnam University Industry-Academic Cooperation Foundation is the industry-academic cooperation body of Yeungnam University in South Korea.

Korea Ocean Business Corp is a South Korean public institution that provides maritime finance and policy support for the shipping sector.

Yeongilman Port is Pohang’s international port on South Korea’s east coast, handling container and general cargo operations.

Topics:

Northern Sea Route

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