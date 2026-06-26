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2026 June 26   10:43

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US DFC puts $25m into second berth at Georgia’s Poti port

US development lender DFC is putting another $25m into Georgia’s Poti New Seaport, backing PACE Group’s second berth project as the Black Sea port moves to add 1m tonnes of annual cargo capacity, according to the US Embassy in Georgia.  

The US International Development Finance Corporation has signed a second loan agreement with PACE Group to complete the new berth at Poti, expanding bulk cargo handling capacity at one of Georgia’s main maritime gateways.  

The second phase includes a 250-metre berth with a depth of 13 metres, dredging of the approach basin, installation of a shiploader and a 700-metre conveyor system connecting an existing urea warehouse to the new berth.  

The infrastructure is expected to allow urea to be loaded directly from the warehouse to vessels.  The project is valued at up to $40m. DFC is providing $25m, with PACE Group contributing the balance. The expansion is expected to create 50 jobs.  

A ceremony for the second phase was held in Poti on 25 June. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, Economy and Sustainable Development Minister Mariam Kvrivishvili, US Chargé d’Affaires in Georgia Alan Purcell, DFC managing director Kenneth Angell and PACE International president Ioseb Dolidze attended.  

The new loan follows earlier DFC financing for Poti New Seaport. In 2020, DFC provided a $50m loan for development and construction of the terminal, which began operations in early 2022.  

The US International Development Finance Corporation is the US government’s development finance institution, providing financing for private-sector projects outside the US.  

PACE Group is a Georgian logistics and transport company active in cargo transportation, inspection, loading and unloading, ship agency and port-related services in Poti.  

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