Exmar takes delivery of 41,000-cbm LPG dual-fuel carrier Moriond

Belgian gas shipping group Exmar has taken delivery of Moriond, a 41,000-cbm LPG dual-fuel midsize gas carrier and the third vessel of its type in the company’s newbuilding programme, according to Exmar France.

The ship will be owned and operated by Exmar France and managed by Exmar Ship Management, adding another unit to the group’s renewal drive in the midsize gas carrier segment.

Chinese shipbuilder Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering said it handed over hull S1085 to Exmar on 22 June. The yard lists the ship as a 40,000-cbm LPG/ammonia carrier, while Exmar’s fleet register gives Moriond a capacity of 41,000 cubic metres.

Exmar’s fleet data identifies the vessel as built in 2026, classed by Lloyd’s Register, with a deadweight of 31,532 tonnes, length of 180 metres and LPG fuel mode.

Exmar is an Antwerp-headquartered maritime group active in floating infrastructure and gas shipping, with operations covering gas transportation, transformation and storage.

Exmar France is the French operating company within the Exmar group and is linked to the ownership and operation of Moriond under the group’s LPG carrier programme.

Exmar Ship Management is the group’s shipmanagement arm, responsible for technical and operational management of vessels in the Exmar fleet.

Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering is a Chinese shipbuilder within the CIMC group focused on gas carriers, offshore engineering units and specialised maritime equipment.