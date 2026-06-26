  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Exmar takes delivery of 41,000-cbm LPG dual-fuel carrier Moriond

2026 June 26   12:50

shipbuilding

Exmar takes delivery of 41,000-cbm LPG dual-fuel carrier Moriond

Belgian gas shipping group Exmar has taken delivery of Moriond, a 41,000-cbm LPG dual-fuel midsize gas carrier and the third vessel of its type in the company’s newbuilding programme, according to Exmar France.  

The ship will be owned and operated by Exmar France and managed by Exmar Ship Management, adding another unit to the group’s renewal drive in the midsize gas carrier segment.  

Chinese shipbuilder Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering said it handed over hull S1085 to Exmar on 22 June. The yard lists the ship as a 40,000-cbm LPG/ammonia carrier, while Exmar’s fleet register gives Moriond a capacity of 41,000 cubic metres.  

Exmar’s fleet data identifies the vessel as built in 2026, classed by Lloyd’s Register, with a deadweight of 31,532 tonnes, length of 180 metres and LPG fuel mode.  

Exmar is an Antwerp-headquartered maritime group active in floating infrastructure and gas shipping, with operations covering gas transportation, transformation and storage.  

Exmar France is the French operating company within the Exmar group and is linked to the ownership and operation of Moriond under the group’s LPG carrier programme.  

Exmar Ship Management is the group’s shipmanagement arm, responsible for technical and operational management of vessels in the Exmar fleet.  

Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering is a Chinese shipbuilder within the CIMC group focused on gas carriers, offshore engineering units and specialised maritime equipment.  

Topics:

CIMC

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:04

DEME and Oyster Restoration Company scale up EuroReefs in Belgian North Sea

17:13

SolarDuck and MARIN win €3.2m subsidy for offshore floating power hub

16:32

Hy-Line Cruises starts work on 493-passenger Cape Cod ferry

16:22

Qatar joins LNG suppliers pushing EU to clarify methane rules

15:41

Jan De Nul undercuts Boskalis in Uruguay’s dredging tender

15:21

Bangladesh plans to give shipbuilding priority-sector status

14:51

Asia freight rates surge as Hormuz reopening fails to ease capacity squeeze

14:30

ICTSI adds cranes in Rio de Janeiro to handle 20,000-TEU ships

13:52

OOCL takes delivery of 24,168-TEU methanol dual-fuel boxship in China

13:40

Modec wins mooring system order for Coral Norte FLNG project offshore Mozambique

13:20

Skanska picked for Port of Trelleborg Ro-Ro berth rebuild

12:45

Cavotec lands $1.7m shore power order for Southern California cruise terminal

12:37

Seaspan advances Canada heavy polar icebreaker with first grand block consolidated

12:11

Aramco restarts Ras Tanura crude loadings after four-month halt

12:10

South Carolina Ports to pause Leatherman terminal as volumes weaken

11:30

Container losses at sea more than doubled in 2025

11:02

Damen signs €100m deal to build shipyard in Kazakhstan

10:43

US DFC puts $25m into second berth at Georgia’s Poti port

10:42

EU wind propulsion project targets lower fuel costs for shipowners

10:41

South Korea’s Pohang pushes Yeongilman Port plan for Northern Sea Route cargo

10:13

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding lands ammonia fuel system order from Hitachi Zosen Marine Engine

09:09

Evergreen boxship hit off Oman as IMO pauses Hormuz evacuation plan

2026 June 25

18:00

Chimbusco signs China’s largest green methanol bunker fuel deal

17:11

MPC Container Ships buys four 7,000-TEU vessels for $340m

17:04

BIMCO publishes biofuel clause for time charters

16:57

Volkswagen to sell 51% of Everllence to Bain Capital in €7.4bn deal

16:47

Shipping faces officer shortfall of 113,735 by 2030

16:35

HMM earmarks $1.08bn for eight bulkers and two gas carriers

16:00

Captain dead and two Indonesian crew missing after fishing boat sinks off Busan

15:30

Sanctioned VLCC Era lines up recycling move after Comoros reflag

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news