Skanska picked for Port of Trelleborg Ro-Ro berth rebuild

Trelleborgs Hamn AB has handed Skanska a quay reconstruction contract that will give Sweden’s largest Ro-Ro port a new ferry berth and complete a key stage of its move into a modern cargo sector, according to Trelleborgs Hamn.

The Swedish port operator will rebuild 250 metres of an existing 500-metre commercial quay into ferry berth 14, creating a dedicated Ro-Ro position for ferry traffic on the Polish route.

The berth will be fitted with five side fenders and a bulb fender as part of the adaptation for modern Ro-Ro ferry operations.

The project is tied to the final phase of a 2010 environmental ruling under which regular vessel traffic is being moved from the old harbour area to the new port zone.

Trelleborgs Hamn said traffic has grown more strongly than expected since the ruling, increasing pressure on capacity and port infrastructure.

The new berth is also intended to reduce noise in central Trelleborg by concentrating ferry operations in the new harbour area and improving cargo flows inside the port.

Ferry berth 14 is due to be completed in the first quarter of 2027. Once it is in service, the Port of Trelleborg will have eight Ro-Ro berths in operation.

Trelleborgs Hamn AB is the municipal port company operating the Port of Trelleborg in southern Sweden. The port runs ferry infrastructure linking Sweden with Germany, Poland and Lithuania.

Skanska AB is a Swedish construction and project development company working across building and infrastructure markets in Europe and North America.