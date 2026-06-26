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2026 June 26   13:40

offshore

Modec wins mooring system order for Coral Norte FLNG project offshore Mozambique

Modec has secured a key mooring-system order for the Coral Norte FLNG project offshore Mozambique, giving the Japanese floating production specialist a defined role in one of the next large floating LNG developments in East Africa, according to MODEC.  

The company will supply a SOFEC internal turret mooring system for Coral Norte, which is being developed by Eni with CNPC, ENH, XRG and KOGAS in the Rovuma Basin.  

Modec will work with the Technip Energies-JGC joint venture on integration and execution of the mooring package, while the main EPCIC contract for the FLNG unit is held by Technip Energies, JGC and Samsung Heavy Industries under an award from Mozambique Rovuma Venture.  

JGC has put the overall EPCIC contract at below $5bn and its own share at above $1bn. Technip Energies has classified its part as a major award, meaning more than €1bn ($1.14bn), including earlier work linked to Coral Norte. 

Coral Norte is planned as an enhanced replica of Coral Sul and is expected to add 3.6 MTPA of liquefaction capacity. Final investment decision was reached in October 2025, the hull was launched in January 2026 at Samsung Heavy Industries’ Geoje yard in South Korea, and first LNG is targeted for 2028.  

The SOFEC system is designed to allow the FLNG unit to weathervane and maintain station offshore Mozambique. 

Modec is a Japanese offshore engineering company focused on floating production systems and related offshore infrastructure. SOFEC is Modec’s mooring-solutions business. 

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