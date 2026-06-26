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2026 June 26   14:30

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ICTSI adds cranes in Rio de Janeiro to handle 20,000-TEU ships

International Container Terminal Services Inc has taken delivery of two new quay cranes at Rio Brasil Terminal in the Port of Rio de Janeiro, strengthening the Brazilian gateway’s ability to handle larger container ships under a R$948m ($183m) expansion programme, according to ICTSI.  

The ship-to-shore cranes are designed for vessels of up to 400 metres in length overall and 20,000 TEU. Their arrival increases Rio Brasil Terminal’s quay crane fleet to six.  

The equipment forms part of a 2025-to-2029 modernisation programme covering infrastructure works, new handling equipment, automation, the unification and expansion of storage yards, and the reorganisation of operational areas.  

ICTSI expects the project to raise Rio Brasil Terminal’s annual capacity from about 440,000 TEU to 750,000 TEU by 2029.  The company said the investment is intended to improve berth utilisation, vessel turnaround times and operating efficiency, with container volumes at the Port of Rio growing since 2023 and larger ships increasingly calling on the east coast of South America.  

International Container Terminal Services Inc is a Philippines-based port management company engaged in the development, operation and management of container terminals.

Rio Brasil Terminal operates ICTSI’s terminal at the Port of Rio de Janeiro, handling containerised cargo, refrigerated cargo, project cargo and IMDG-classified cargo.

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