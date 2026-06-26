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2026 June 26   14:51

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Asia freight rates surge as Hormuz reopening fails to ease capacity squeeze

Container freight rates out of Asia are still rising sharply despite the planned reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, as an early peak season and a major capacity squeeze leave ships booked solid into July, according to Kesco Logistics’ Weekly Freight Report.  

Spot rates from Asia have climbed by as much as 192% since late February, with shippers pulling cargo forward ahead of July fuel surcharges, tariff changes and manufacturer price increases.  

Far East-US West Coast spot rates rose 192% between 28 February and 19 June, from $1,879 per FEU to $5,493 per FEU.

Far East-US East Coast rates increased 158% to $6,850 per FEU, while Far East-North Europe rates were up 106% to $4,572 per FEU.  

The pressure is tied to a sharp reduction in container capacity in the Arabian Gulf. Before the disruption, 99 container services operated in or transited the region, with combined nominal capacity of 3.2m TEU. By 19 June, only 11 services remained active, equal to 74,000 TEU of active capacity.  

“Even if the ceasefire holds, around 10% of global container shipping capacity is impacted by the blockade and freight rates are spiralling across major trades,” Xeneta chief analyst Peter Sand said. “This scale of disruption and market volatility cannot be reversed overnight.”  

Kesco said vessels on Asia trades were full for weeks in advance, tightening space just as cargo owners moved early to protect supply chains.  “We’re seeing booking activity pull forward across Trans-Pacific lanes as shippers position inventory earlier and react to expected cost increases,” C.H. Robinson president of global forwarding Mike Short said. “Peak season has effectively started early, and it’s shrinking the window to secure preferred departures. Shippers aren’t just competing for space right now, they’re competing for the right sailing.”  

The Strait of Hormuz has started to reopen under controlled conditions. US Central Command said 55 merchant ships transited the waterway on 20 June, carrying cargo and more than 17m barrels of oil. The International Maritime Organization later said about 11,000 seafarers were expected to be evacuated from the region under a coordinated plan, while Oman set temporary routing corridors because the normal Traffic Separation Scheme was considered unsafe.  

US customs rules are adding to the pressure on importers. CBP rules published on 24 June indefinitely suspended the de minimis administrative exemption for imports valued at $800 or less arriving through non-postal modes, requiring formal or informal entry procedures.  

Kesco Logistics is a US logistics provider offering freight forwarding, customs brokerage, foreign fulfilment and supply chain services.

Xeneta is an Oslo-based freight intelligence platform covering ocean and air cargo rate data.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide is a US provider of third-party logistics and freight services. Freightos is a digital freight booking and rate data platform.

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