Bangladesh plans to give shipbuilding priority-sector status

Bangladesh is considering giving shipbuilding priority-sector status as it seeks to turn local yards into a bigger source of export earnings, jobs and industrial value addition, Shipping Minister Shaikh Rabiul Alam told parliament, according to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

Alam said the case for policy support is backed by Bangladesh’s low labour costs, skilled workforce and rising global demand for medium-sized vessels.

The minister made the comments in response to a tabled starred question from BNP lawmaker Joynal Abdin of Feni-2. He said shipbuilding is highly capital-intensive and needs targeted financial assistance and credit facilities. Long-term, low-interest loans, including financing at 4% interest, along with export credit support, could help local entrepreneurs and shipyards expand, he said.

Alam also pointed to weak domestic supply chains as a barrier to higher returns from the sector. Locally built ships now generate about 25% to 30% value addition, but that could rise to 45% to 50% if Bangladesh produces more marine cables, marine paints, fibre glass and steel plates at home.

The minister said export-oriented shipyards would benefit from customs incentives and long-term tax holidays. He cited international demand for small and medium-sized vessels with capacities of up to 12,000 tons, saying lower import duties on raw materials would strengthen the competitiveness of Bangladeshi builders.

Alam also called for modern training institutes covering welding, ship design, electrical systems and naval architecture. “Such initiatives could create employment opportunities for thousands of skilled and semi-skilled young people every year,” he said.

He said demand for environmentally friendly vessels is growing, particularly in Europe, and Bangladesh needs green technologies and compliance with international standards to improve its position in global shipbuilding.

Bangladesh already has a Ship Building Industry Development Policy and Bangladesh Bank refinancing schemes for the sector.