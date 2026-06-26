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2026 June 26   15:41

offshore

Jan De Nul undercuts Boskalis in Uruguay’s dredging tender

Jan De Nul has put itself in pole position for a new Martín García Channel dredging contract after submitting a bid worth less than half Boskalis International Uruguay’s offer in a closely watched River Plate tender, according to CARP.  

The Administrative Commission of the River Plate opened the financial offers in Buenos Aires on 25 June for international tender CARP No 1/2026, covering dredging, maintenance, widening and potential improvement works on the channel linking the Río de la Plata with the Uruguay River.  

Jan De Nul N.V. submitted offer No 1 at $65.994m. Boskalis International Uruguay S.A. submitted offer No 3 at $149.279315m.  The contract is planned for an initial five-year term, with an option for a further five years.  The price opening came after the technical stage closed on 12 June.

CARP Resolution No 14/26 declared Jan De Nul N.V. and Boskalis International Uruguay S.A. qualified bidders, while CHEC Dredging Co Ltd of China was rejected after its technical offer was found inadmissible and insufficient.  

CHEC’s rejected proposal included the jack-up unit Octopussy Segundo, built in 1993, which exceeded the tender’s 30-year age limit, and the tug Fewell II, whose navigation certificate was limited to protected and confined port waters.  

CARP has now moved the process into financial evaluation.

The Martín García Channel runs from kilometre 39 at Barra del Farallón to kilometre 0 of the Uruguay River. It has dredged depths of 34 feet in soft bottoms and 38 feet in hard bottoms.  

CARP is a binational administrative commission created by Argentina and Uruguay under the 1973 River Plate Treaty to handle shared matters on the Río de la Plata, including navigation, hydraulic works, pilotage, environmental protection and the Martín García Channel.  

Jan De Nul N.V. is a Belgian company within Jan De Nul Group, active in dredging, offshore, civil and environmental works.

Boskalis International Uruguay S.A. is an Uruguayan entity linked to Netherlands-based Boskalis, whose activities include dredging and marine services for ports, waterways, offshore energy, coastal protection and land reclamation.

CHEC Dredging Co Ltd is a Chinese dredging company connected with China Harbour Engineering Co Ltd.

Topics:

Jan De Nul

Boskalis

dredging

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