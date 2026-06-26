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2026 June 26   12:11

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Aramco restarts Ras Tanura crude loadings after four-month halt

Saudi Aramco has restarted crude loadings from Ras Tanura after a near four-month halt, putting one of Saudi Arabia’s main Gulf export terminals back into action as regional crude flows recover, according to Reuters.  

LSEG shipping data showed two Bahri-controlled VLCCs loading crude at the terminal on Friday, with a third tanker waiting nearby. Each VLCC can carry about 2m barrels of oil.  

Ras Tanura, on Saudi Arabia’s eastern coast west of the Strait of Hormuz, had previously exported more than 5m barrels per day. The last Ras Tanura cargo for China loaded on 8 March, after which exports shifted to Yanbu on the Red Sea.  

The halt cut Saudi crude flows sharply. LSEG data showed exports fell to about 4m barrels per day over the past three months, down from more than 7m barrels per day in February.  

Earlier vessel movements placed Bahri VLCCs Zaynah and Amad near the Ju’aymah loading berths, part of the wider Ras Tanura export complex, while another empty Saudi-owned VLCC was anchored nearby. 

Saudi Aramco is headquartered in Dhahran and operates across energy and chemicals. The company says it manages a hydrocarbon reserves base of 247.2bn barrels of oil equivalent and employs more than 76,000 people. In 2025, it reported total liquids production of 10.7m barrels per day, net refining capacity of 4.2m barrels per day and supply reliability of 99.9%.  

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