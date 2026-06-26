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2026 June 26   12:37

shipbuilding

Seaspan advances Canada heavy polar icebreaker with first grand block consolidated

Seaspan has moved Canada’s new heavy polar icebreaker into full block construction one year after the first steel was cut, with the first 330-tonne grand block structurally consolidated and more than 49 blocks now under construction, according to Seaspan.  

The 26,000-tonne full-displacement vessel is taking shape at Vancouver Shipyards in North Vancouver, with block manufacturing and production progressing to schedule. Significant manufacturing work is also under way at Victoria Shipyards and Seaspan’s Ark Road facility on Vancouver Island.  

The first grand block contains the centreline propulsion motor room, fuel tanks and void spaces. Seaspan said assembly and outfitting work on the unit is ahead of schedule.  

The propulsion motor foundations use 50 mm-thick steel, marking the first use of thicker steel plate on the ship. The steel is intended to support year-round independent operations in the high Arctic in temperatures down to -50°C.  

The largest and heaviest polar block, currently weighing 230 tonnes, has already been lifted onto a support cradle using Seaspan’s 300-tonne gantry crane. It is expected to weigh up to 465 tonnes when complete.  

Work on that block includes welding steel up to 60 mm thick, using new techniques including robotic welding technology, as well as experience from other Polar Class vessels and a structural polar prototype block completed before steel cutting began.  

Seaspan said early pre-outfitting work is also advancing in the panel assembly shop, with pipes and small foundations installed directly off the panel line. The first underwater hull block has been coated with a specialized abrasion-resistant hull coating for icebreaker operations.  

The programme involves more than 55 Canadian companies. The icebreaker will be the seventh vessel designed and built by Seaspan under the National Shipbuilding Strategy, the fifth Polar Class vessel to be built for the Canadian Coast Guard and one of up to 21 ice-capable vessels Seaspan is constructing in Canada.  

“A year ago, Vancouver Shipyards marked the first cut of steel. Today we have built up a highly skilled Canadian workforce with the skillset needed to weld steel thick enough to go through Arctic ice. Today the first grand block is structurally consolidated. Over 49 blocks are underway, and Seaspan is building our nation’s future and building up our Arctic sovereignty alongside the future flagship of the Canadian Coast Guard,” Seaspan Shipyards chief executive John McCarthy said.  

“On behalf of the Canadian Coast Guard, I congratulate Seaspan Vancouver Shipyards on one year of progress in building Canada’s future heavy polar icebreaker. This milestone reflects the strength of Canadian expertise and partnership and brings us closer to a vessel that will support year-round Arctic operations and Canada’s sovereignty for decades to come,” said Kevin Brosseau, Senior Associate Deputy Minister of National Defence, Commissioner of the Canadian Coast Guard and Canada’s Fentanyl Czar.  

Seaspan ULC is a Canadian marine industrial group involved in ship design, engineering, construction and ship repair. Its operations include facilities in North Vancouver and Victoria and a workforce of about 5,000 serving government and private-sector customers.

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