Cavotec lands $1.7m shore power order for Southern California cruise terminal

Cavotec has landed an order worth about €1.5m ($1.7m) to supply shore power equipment for a cruise terminal expansion in Southern California, according to Cavotec.

The contract adds to the company’s existing work with the same customer and puts Cavotec into the next phase of the terminal development.

The package includes PowerMove, PowerFeed and PowerCover shore power technologies, with delivery scheduled for the third quarter of 2027.

The systems will allow cruise ships to plug into the local electricity grid while alongside, cutting emissions and noise compared with running onboard engines.

Cavotec SA is an engineering company that designs and delivers connection and electrification systems for ports and industrial applications. Its products cover marine shore power, automated mooring and equipment used to connect vessels and industrial assets to power and data systems.