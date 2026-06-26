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2026 June 26   16:22

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Qatar joins LNG suppliers pushing EU to clarify methane rules

Qatar has joined the US, Nigeria and Algeria in warning the European Union that unresolved methane rules are already making it harder for energy exporters to plan future oil and gas supplies to the bloc, according to an open letter.  

The letter was signed by Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, Nigerian Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas) Ekperikpe Ekpo and Algerian Minister of Hydrocarbons Mohamed Arkab.  

The four energy producers, major suppliers of liquefied natural gas to the EU, said they remained committed to strengthening economic and strategic ties with the bloc and supporting its energy security through reliable supplies.  

“It is with these shared goals in mind,” the letter said, “that we write to urge the EU to take swift, necessary actions to clarify and to adopt targeted amendments to the EUMR.”  

The signatories said critical technical elements of the EU Methane Regulation remain missing, undefined or unclear, even though provisions affecting importers are due to enter into force in January 2027.  They said the lack of legal certainty and implementing detail is increasingly constraining the ability of energy exporters, including QatarEnergy, to plan, contract and commit future oil and gas supplies to EU markets.  

The letter also raised financial and legal risks tied to multi-year contracts valued in the tens of billions of euros. It called for a stop-the-clock mechanism, grandfathering of new contracts signed while legislative adjustments are developed and implemented, and the removal of penalties for non-compliance during the transitional period.  

“We encourage the Commission and EU Member States to work with industry stakeholders on necessary clarifications and changes that enable effective implementation of the law while reducing untenable risks,” the letter said.  

QatarEnergy is a state-owned energy company of the State of Qatar. Its operations cover exploration and production, refining, petrochemicals, fertilisers, marketing and the development of LNG projects.

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