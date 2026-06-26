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2026 June 26   16:32

shipbuilding

Hy-Line Cruises starts work on 493-passenger Cape Cod ferry

Hy-Line Cruises has moved ahead with construction of a new 48-metre catamaran ferry for its Cape Cod island network, with the Incat Crowther-designed vessel now under build at Midship Marine in Louisiana, according to Incat Crowther.  

The bespoke passenger ferry is being built for the US operator’s tourism and commercial routes connecting Hyannis, Massachusetts, with Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.  

The vessel will carry up to 493 passengers across three decks and has been designed for speeds of more than 30 knots in local conditions off Cape Cod.  It will be powered by four Cummins QSK60-M Tier 4 engines driving four Hamilton HTX65 waterjets, meeting US emissions standards for domestic ferry operations.

Composite shafting supplied by Driveline Service of Portland is being incorporated into the drivetrain to reduce weight and maintenance requirements, while Naiad is supplying active ride control technology.  

The aluminium hull and superstructure are intended to support the vessel’s performance targets and safe operations. The main deck will provide indoor seating for 166 passengers and an 87-square-metre luggage room with a dedicated bicycle rack.  

The mid-deck will have indoor seating for 154 passengers, plus covered and heated outdoor seating for 88 passengers. The wheelhouse deck will provide a forward view for the captain and crew and heated outdoor seating for 140 passengers. Multiple indoor and outdoor staircases will connect all three passenger decks.  

Construction is expected to be completed by 2028.  

Incat Crowther is a global digital shipbuilder and naval architecture business. Hy-Line Cruises is a US passenger ferry and cruise operator. Midship Marine is a Louisiana shipbuilder. Cummins is an engine manufacturer. Hamilton is a waterjet supplier. Driveline Service of Portland is a drivetrain equipment supplier. Naiad is a marine technology supplier.

Topics:

Incat

ferry

cruises

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