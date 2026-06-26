SolarDuck and MARIN win €3.2m subsidy for offshore floating power hub

SolarDuck and the Maritime Research Institute Netherlands have won a €3.2m ($3.65m) subsidy from the Netherlands Enterprise Agency for research into an offshore floating solar platform to power remote subsea assets, according to SolarDuck.

The funding will back the Steady Seas programme, which will advance the basic design of SolarDuck’s Offshore Floating Power & Utility Hub, a single-platform offshore solar system designed to supply power, communications and other utilities to remote offshore and subsea infrastructure.

The project targets a growing offshore energy problem as activity moves further from shore. Subsea oil and gas infrastructure, carbon capture and storage projects, offshore monitoring systems and other remote assets often rely on long subsea cables, umbilicals or diesel generators, which can be costly, complex to install, exposed to damage and carbon intensive.

SolarDuck’s hub is designed as a redeployable offshore platform that generates renewable power at the point of use. The system also includes energy storage and auxiliary systems intended to support continuous operations. SolarDuck said the platform could reduce lifecycle costs for carbon capture and storage and subsea tie-back projects.

Steady Seas builds on operational experience and data from SolarDuck’s DEI+ Merganser project in the Dutch North Sea.

SolarDuck will lead the overall hub design and system integration, while MARIN will carry out hydrodynamic analysis, simulations and basin testing to validate the platform’s behaviour, reliability and wave response in realistic offshore conditions.

The work will cover hydrodynamic performance, mooring and motion behaviour, integration of power and communication systems, and the interface with subsea infrastructure. The results are intended to support demonstration projects with offshore industry partners.

SolarDuck plans to move towards demonstration after the research phase. Joint Industry Projects are being established to test the Offshore Floating Power & Utility Hub in operational offshore conditions and validate its ability to power and control remote assets in real-life environments.

SolarDuck is a Dutch-Norwegian cleantech company developing offshore floating solar platforms with power generation, energy storage and communication capabilities for subsea and remote offshore applications.

The Maritime Research Institute Netherlands is an independent Dutch research institute providing hydrodynamic and nautical research for maritime and offshore systems.