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2026 June 26   13:52

shipbuilding

OOCL takes delivery of 24,168-TEU methanol dual-fuel boxship in China

OOCL has taken delivery of OOCL Wisdom, a 24,168-TEU methanol dual-fuel containership built by Nantong COSCO KHI Ship Engineering, marking the carrier’s first vessel of the type and the lead ship in a seven-vessel series, according to COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry.  

The 399.99-metre-long, 61.3-metre-wide vessel was handed over in Nantong, Jiangsu province, on 25 June and departed after delivery. It is also known by its Chinese name, Dongfang Zhihui.  

OOCL Wisdom is fitted with methanol dual-fuel systems for its main engine, auxiliary engines and boilers. The ship has four methanol fuel tanks with combined capacity of 14,300 cbm.  

The vessel is due to be deployed on the Far East to Northwest Europe trade, adding methanol dual-fuel tonnage to one of OOCL’s main east-west container routes.  

Nantong Maritime Safety Administration said the ship completed a 26-day sea trial programme on 9 June and returned safely to Nantong COSCO KHI’s outfitting berth. The tests covered propulsion, endurance, manoeuvring, intelligent systems and navigational safety equipment.  

COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry said post-naming sea trials verified the propulsion system, stable fuel switching, energy efficiency and hull-handling performance.  

OOCL is a Hong Kong, China-headquartered container transport and logistics company operating across major international liner trades.  

Nantong COSCO KHI Ship Engineering is a Chinese shipbuilding joint venture in Nantong, Jiangsu province, focused on large commercial ship construction.  

COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry is the shipbuilding, repair, conversion and marine engineering business within the COSCO SHIPPING group.  

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings is the group company for COSCO SHIPPING’s container shipping and terminal businesses, with OOCL operating under Orient Overseas International.  

Orient Overseas International is the corporate parent of OOCL’s container shipping business.

Topics:

methanol

OOCL

COSCO

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