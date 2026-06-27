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2026 June 27   12:59

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PSA Intermodal Italy and Logtainer sign deal for PSA Padova terminal venture

PSA Intermodal Italy will take the lead role in a new company managing the intermodal terminal at Interporto Padova after signing a final agreement with Logtainer to create PSA Padova, following a tender award secured in December 2025, according to PSA Italy.  

The deal gives PSA Intermodal Italy, PSA Italy’s intermodal operations arm, a majority stake and operational responsibility in PSA Padova. Interporto Padova will remain a shareholder, keeping the terminal tied to the regional logistics system.  

PSA Padova is being set up to strengthen Padua’s position on European freight and intermodal corridors under PSA’s Node to Network (N2N) strategy. The terminal will operate with an open, multi-user focus and connect inland terminals, seaports and international transport networks.  The partners expect the terminal’s infrastructure and links to the Trans-European Transport Networks to support freight flows across northeastern Italy.

The project will combine PSA’s port, inland terminal and supply chain network with Logtainer’s multimodal transport expertise in Italy, with rail, road and port links intended to improve efficiency and reduce inland logistics emissions. 

PSA Intermodal Italy is PSA Italy’s intermodal operations arm. Logtainer provides multimodal transport operations expertise in the Italian market. Interporto Padova remains a shareholder in PSA Padova and provides the local link to the Padua logistics system. PSA Italy operates PSA Genova Pra’, PSA SECH and PSA VENICE — Vecon in Genoa and Venice, directly employs more than 1,000 people in Italy and handles more than 2m TEU a year, equal to 25% of Italy’s containerised import and export traffic. PSA Italy is part of PSA International, which manages more than 70 maritime, rail and inland terminals across over 180 locations in 45 countries, along with distriparks, warehouses, maritime services and digital services.

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