  1. Home
  2. News
  3. US hits Iranian sites after drone attack on Evergreen boxship in Hormuz

2026 June 27   13:28

accident

US hits Iranian sites after drone attack on Evergreen boxship in Hormuz

The US military struck Iranian missile and drone storage sites and coastal radar positions on 26 June after a one-way drone attack hit the Singapore-flagged M/V Ever Lovely as the Evergreen boxship exited the Strait of Hormuz along the Omani coast, according to US Central Command.  

CENTCOM said the action followed the 25 June attack on the commercial vessel and called the strikes “a powerful response”. The command said it would continue safe-passage coordination and support for commercial vessels transiting the strait.  

Singapore’s Maritime and Port Authority placed the incident at about 10pm Singapore time on 25 June and confirmed minor damage to the ship’s bridge area from an unknown projectile. All 21 crew members were safe, there were no Singaporeans on board, and the vessel completed its transit before continuing its voyage.  

UK Maritime Trade Operations recorded the position of the incident as 7.5 nautical miles southeast of Dahit, Oman. Its warning cited a master’s report that a cargo vessel had been hit on the starboard side by an unknown projectile, with no casualties and no environmental impact.  

Evergreen said the ship was off Oman and following the UKMTO-recommended route when it was struck by an unidentified object. The company listed the damage as bridge superstructure eaves and bridge windows, while personnel, the vessel and cargo were unharmed. The main engine and navigation equipment remained normal.  

The International Maritime Organization paused its evacuation operation in the Strait of Hormuz region while it reconfirmed safety guarantees for ships on its evacuation list. The Ever Lovely had passed through the strait but was not travelling under the IMO evacuation framework.  

Topics:

accident

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

14:09

France brings detained Deliver tanker to Marseille area in flag probe

14:06

Hanwha Philly Shipyard hands over the first U.S.-flagged subsea rock installation vessel to Great Lakes

14:04

CMAL takes early ownership of three Cemre ferries in a move to protect vessel deliveries

12:59

PSA Intermodal Italy and Logtainer sign deal for PSA Padova terminal venture

2026 June 26

18:04

DEME and Oyster Restoration Company scale up EuroReefs in Belgian North Sea

17:13

SolarDuck and MARIN win €3.2m subsidy for offshore floating power hub

16:32

Hy-Line Cruises starts work on 493-passenger Cape Cod ferry

16:22

Qatar joins LNG suppliers pushing EU to clarify methane rules

15:41

Jan De Nul undercuts Boskalis in Uruguay’s dredging tender

15:21

Bangladesh plans to give shipbuilding priority-sector status

14:51

Asia freight rates surge as Hormuz reopening fails to ease capacity squeeze

14:30

ICTSI adds cranes in Rio de Janeiro to handle 20,000-TEU ships

13:52

OOCL takes delivery of 24,168-TEU methanol dual-fuel boxship in China

13:40

Modec wins mooring system order for Coral Norte FLNG project offshore Mozambique

13:20

Skanska picked for Port of Trelleborg Ro-Ro berth rebuild

12:50

Exmar takes delivery of 41,000-cbm LPG dual-fuel carrier Moriond

12:45

Cavotec lands $1.7m shore power order for Southern California cruise terminal

12:37

Seaspan advances Canada heavy polar icebreaker with first grand block consolidated

12:11

Aramco restarts Ras Tanura crude loadings after four-month halt

12:10

South Carolina Ports to pause Leatherman terminal as volumes weaken

11:30

Container losses at sea more than doubled in 2025

11:02

Damen signs €100m deal to build shipyard in Kazakhstan

10:43

US DFC puts $25m into second berth at Georgia’s Poti port

10:42

EU wind propulsion project targets lower fuel costs for shipowners

10:41

South Korea’s Pohang pushes Yeongilman Port plan for Northern Sea Route cargo

10:13

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding lands ammonia fuel system order from Hitachi Zosen Marine Engine

09:09

Evergreen boxship hit off Oman as IMO pauses Hormuz evacuation plan

2026 June 25

18:00

Chimbusco signs China’s largest green methanol bunker fuel deal

17:11

MPC Container Ships buys four 7,000-TEU vessels for $340m

17:04

BIMCO publishes biofuel clause for time charters

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news