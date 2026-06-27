US hits Iranian sites after drone attack on Evergreen boxship in Hormuz

The US military struck Iranian missile and drone storage sites and coastal radar positions on 26 June after a one-way drone attack hit the Singapore-flagged M/V Ever Lovely as the Evergreen boxship exited the Strait of Hormuz along the Omani coast, according to US Central Command.

CENTCOM said the action followed the 25 June attack on the commercial vessel and called the strikes “a powerful response”. The command said it would continue safe-passage coordination and support for commercial vessels transiting the strait.

Singapore’s Maritime and Port Authority placed the incident at about 10pm Singapore time on 25 June and confirmed minor damage to the ship’s bridge area from an unknown projectile. All 21 crew members were safe, there were no Singaporeans on board, and the vessel completed its transit before continuing its voyage.

UK Maritime Trade Operations recorded the position of the incident as 7.5 nautical miles southeast of Dahit, Oman. Its warning cited a master’s report that a cargo vessel had been hit on the starboard side by an unknown projectile, with no casualties and no environmental impact.

Evergreen said the ship was off Oman and following the UKMTO-recommended route when it was struck by an unidentified object. The company listed the damage as bridge superstructure eaves and bridge windows, while personnel, the vessel and cargo were unharmed. The main engine and navigation equipment remained normal.

The International Maritime Organization paused its evacuation operation in the Strait of Hormuz region while it reconfirmed safety guarantees for ships on its evacuation list. The Ever Lovely had passed through the strait but was not travelling under the IMO evacuation framework.