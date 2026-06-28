  1. Home
  2. News
  3. ABB to buy Norwegian marine automation specialist Høglund

2026 June 28   01:40

shipping

ABB to buy Norwegian marine automation specialist Høglund

ABB has struck a deal to acquire Norwegian marine automation specialist Høglund AS, bringing a control systems business installed on more than 600 vessels into its Marine & Ports division, according to ABB.  

The Swiss group is buying Tønsberg-headquartered Høglund from Eitzen Group in a transaction expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals.  

The acquisition covers Høglund’s global operations and more than 80 employees in Norway, Poland, Romania and China. Financial terms were not disclosed.  

Høglund’s Integrated Automation System is based on ABB’s 800M and S800 control system hardware platform. The modular system handles automation, monitoring and control functions on board vessels, combining data from engines, power generators and cargo systems to support safety, energy efficiency and vessel operations.  

Høglund generated close to €30m ($34.2m) in revenue in 2025. 

ABB Ltd is a Switzerland-based technology company active in electrification and automation, with industrial operations across multiple sectors and about 110,000 employees worldwide.  

Høglund AS is a Norwegian company specialising in marine automation and shipboard control systems for commercial vessel operators and shipyards.  

Topics:

ABB

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

03:35

IMO targets fatigue and harassment in ISM Code overhaul

02:35

Somalia joins 15 maritime conventions

2026 June 27

14:09

France brings detained Deliver tanker to Marseille area in flag probe

14:06

Hanwha Philly Shipyard hands over the first U.S.-flagged subsea rock installation vessel to Great Lakes

14:04

CMAL takes early ownership of three Cemre ferries in a move to protect vessel deliveries

13:28

US hits Iranian sites after drone attack on Evergreen boxship in Hormuz

12:59

PSA Intermodal Italy and Logtainer sign deal for PSA Padova terminal venture

2026 June 26

18:04

DEME and Oyster Restoration Company scale up EuroReefs in Belgian North Sea

17:13

SolarDuck and MARIN win €3.2m subsidy for offshore floating power hub

16:32

Hy-Line Cruises starts work on 493-passenger Cape Cod ferry

16:22

Qatar joins LNG suppliers pushing EU to clarify methane rules

15:41

Jan De Nul undercuts Boskalis in Uruguay’s dredging tender

15:21

Bangladesh plans to give shipbuilding priority-sector status

14:51

Asia freight rates surge as Hormuz reopening fails to ease capacity squeeze

14:30

ICTSI adds cranes in Rio de Janeiro to handle 20,000-TEU ships

13:52

OOCL takes delivery of 24,168-TEU methanol dual-fuel boxship in China

13:40

Modec wins mooring system order for Coral Norte FLNG project offshore Mozambique

13:20

Skanska picked for Port of Trelleborg Ro-Ro berth rebuild

12:50

Exmar takes delivery of 41,000-cbm LPG dual-fuel carrier Moriond

12:45

Cavotec lands $1.7m shore power order for Southern California cruise terminal

12:37

Seaspan advances Canada heavy polar icebreaker with first grand block consolidated

12:11

Aramco restarts Ras Tanura crude loadings after four-month halt

12:10

South Carolina Ports to pause Leatherman terminal as volumes weaken

11:30

Container losses at sea more than doubled in 2025

11:02

Damen signs €100m deal to build shipyard in Kazakhstan

10:43

US DFC puts $25m into second berth at Georgia’s Poti port

10:42

EU wind propulsion project targets lower fuel costs for shipowners

10:41

South Korea’s Pohang pushes Yeongilman Port plan for Northern Sea Route cargo

10:13

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding lands ammonia fuel system order from Hitachi Zosen Marine Engine

09:09

Evergreen boxship hit off Oman as IMO pauses Hormuz evacuation plan

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news