ABB to buy Norwegian marine automation specialist Høglund

ABB has struck a deal to acquire Norwegian marine automation specialist Høglund AS, bringing a control systems business installed on more than 600 vessels into its Marine & Ports division, according to ABB.

The Swiss group is buying Tønsberg-headquartered Høglund from Eitzen Group in a transaction expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

The acquisition covers Høglund’s global operations and more than 80 employees in Norway, Poland, Romania and China. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Høglund’s Integrated Automation System is based on ABB’s 800M and S800 control system hardware platform. The modular system handles automation, monitoring and control functions on board vessels, combining data from engines, power generators and cargo systems to support safety, energy efficiency and vessel operations.

Høglund generated close to €30m ($34.2m) in revenue in 2025.

ABB Ltd is a Switzerland-based technology company active in electrification and automation, with industrial operations across multiple sectors and about 110,000 employees worldwide.

Høglund AS is a Norwegian company specialising in marine automation and shipboard control systems for commercial vessel operators and shipyards.