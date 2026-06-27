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2026 June 27   14:09

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France brings detained Deliver tanker to Marseille area in flag probe

French authorities have brought the detained tanker Deliver to the Gulf of Fos near Marseille for a prosecutor-led investigation into an alleged flag offence, according to the Maritime Prefecture for the Mediterranean.  

The 150,284-dwt crude oil tanker was escorted to the anchorage after a French Navy flag-control operation on 23 June in international waters in the central Mediterranean.  

French officials identified the ship as Deliver, IMO 9194983, MMSI 613471908 and call sign TJMO69. The vessel was displaying a Cameroon flag and had sailed from Primorsk, Russia.  The inspection was carried out under Article 110 of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which allows a warship to visit a foreign ship in limited circumstances, including doubts over a vessel’s nationality.  French personnel boarded the tanker and reviewed its documents.

The inspection confirmed doubts over the regularity of the flag, after which the case was referred to the Marseille public prosecutor through the maritime court.  The ship was then diverted at the prosecutor’s request and placed at anchor in the Gulf of Fos, keeping the vessel close to Marseille while the investigation continues.  

The operation involved the French Navy, the European naval mission EUNAVFOR MED IRINI and allied support including the UK.  Deliver had been sailing towards Singapore via the Suez Canal. The tanker had been struck off Cameroon’s registry weeks earlier, leaving it without nationality.  

The Russian embassy in France said the seizure was “another case of piracy” and “illegal and unacceptable from the point of view of international law”. Preliminary information indicated there were no Russian citizens among the crew.  

European authorities have increased enforcement against tankers suspected of operating outside standard flag, insurance and compliance systems. Nine suspected shadow-fleet tankers have been seized across Europe since the start of 2026, including four by France.  

Deliver Marine Ltd is listed as the registered owner of Deliver. Public vessel and sanctions databases identify the company with Hong Kong-linked registration details.  

Stellar Ocean Ltd is listed as the commercial and ISM manager of Deliver. The company is identified in the same public vessel and sanctions records with Hong Kong-linked registration details.  

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