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2026 June 29   08:46

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Iran claims sole role in Hormuz reopening as Oman rejects transit fees

Iran has claimed sole responsibility for reopening the Strait of Hormuz under a memorandum of understanding with the US, setting up a sharper split with Oman over how the key shipping lane should operate and whether vessels should face transit fees, according to an official Iranian publication dated 28 June.  

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made the statement at a joint press conference in Baghdad with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein. He said the strait would return to its previous capacity within 30 days once obstacles were removed by the Islamic Republic of Iran, and urged other parties not to interfere in Tehran’s arrangements for reopening the waterway.  

The comments put commercial shipping at the centre of a dispute over the handling of traffic through one of the world’s most sensitive maritime chokepoints. A joint Iran-Oman statement dated 23 June said the two littoral states would create a joint committee between their foreign ministries to discuss the future management of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, related maritime services and the costs of those services, in line with international standards.  

Oman has taken a different position on charges. It said it was working with the International Maritime Organization to make a temporary maritime corridor available for all vessels and to ensure freedom of navigation through the strait without transit fees. Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi later said any future arrangements for the strait would not involve such fees.  

The International Maritime Organization said 115 vessels and an estimated 2,450 seafarers had been evacuated by 26 June, while around 20,000 seafarers, port workers and offshore personnel were affected in the region.  An Oman Notice to Mariners dated 23 June said current reports indicated that the existing Traffic Separation Scheme was not safe for use. It said two temporary routes could be used by vessels departing through the Strait of Hormuz, with ships contacted individually, assigned transit days and required to follow instructions from the coastal state of their selected route.  

Topics:

Hormuz

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