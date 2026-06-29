UK drops Type 83 destroyer plan for drone ships

Britain has scrapped its plan for a conventional Type 83 successor to the Royal Navy’s six ageing Type 45 destroyers and will instead buy at least six British-built Common Combat Vessels designed to command drones and other uncrewed systems, according to the UK Ministry of Defence.

The hybrid ships are due to enter service from the early 2030s, replacing the expected like-for-like successor to the Daring-class destroyers. They will act as command hubs for uncrewed systems in the air, on the surface and underwater, operating alongside crewed frigates and other autonomous platforms.

“These Common Combat Vessels will provide our dedicated sailors with hybrid ships that are designed and built for the increasing threats we face,” defence secretary Dan Jarvis said.

The decision marks a sharp shift from the Type 83 programme, which had been expected to enter service from the mid-2030s under the Future Air Dominance System, a concept-stage programme combining crewed and uncrewed platforms.

The government has not disclosed the cost of the Common Combat Vessels and has not named a prime contractor, leaving UK shipbuilders and defence suppliers waiting for the full Defence Investment Plan.

The Royal Navy’s Type 45 force consists of HMS Daring, HMS Dauntless, HMS Diamond, HMS Dragon, HMS Defender and HMS Duncan. The ships are the navy’s main air-defence destroyers and are designed for anti-aircraft and anti-missile warfare.

The new vessels are expected to operate alongside the UK’s future frigate force, including eight Type 26 City-class anti-submarine frigates and five Type 31 Inspiration-class general-purpose frigates. The programme is also tied to Atlantic Bastion, Atlantic Shield and Atlantic Strike, three initiatives focused on the North Atlantic and High North.