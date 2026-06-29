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2026 June 29   10:08

shipbuilding

Yang Ming names third LNG dual-fuel boxship in South Korea

Yang Ming Marine Transport has named YM Wayfinder, the third LNG dual-fuel container ship in its 15,500-TEU-class newbuilding series at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, sharpening the Taiwanese carrier’s LNG-fuelled capacity build-up on the Asia-Europe trade, according to Yang Ming.  

The naming ceremony was held on 26 June at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ yard in Ulsan, South Korea. Wei-Nung Kao, spouse of Yang Ming chairman Feng-Ming Tsai, served as godmother and named the vessel.  

YM Wayfinder is scheduled to join Yang Ming’s Asia-North Europe FE3 service on 1 July. The rotation covers Qingdao, Ningbo, Yantian, Singapore, Felixstowe, Antwerp and Hamburg.  

The vessel has a length of 364.97 metres, a beam of 51 metres and capacity of about 15,600 TEU. Yang Ming classifies the ship as part of its 15,500-TEU-class series.  YM Wayfinder is fitted with a high-pressure dual-fuel main engine capable of using LNG and low-sulphur fuel oil. LNG use as the primary fuel can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by about 20% compared with conventional fuel oil.  

Sister ships YM Willpower and YM Worthiness are already in service and primarily operating on LNG. The two vessels have bunkered more than 11,158 tonnes of LNG, with expected greenhouse gas reductions of up to 12,532 tonnes. 

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp is a Taiwanese marine transportation company established in 1972 and headquartered in Keelung. Its activities include container transportation, shipping agency services and related marine services.  

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is a South Korean shipbuilding company within the HD Hyundai group. Its business includes the construction of large commercial vessels, including container ships, at shipbuilding facilities in South Korea.

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Yang Ming

HD Hyundai

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