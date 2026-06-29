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2026 June 29   10:40

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US maritime workshop targets regulatory barriers for nuclear-powered ships and offshore energy platforms

The U.S. Center for Maritime Innovation brought shipowners, shipbuilders, regulators and nuclear technology developers to Washington to tackle the approval barriers facing nuclear-powered ships and offshore energy platforms, according to USCMI.  

The workshop was facilitated by the American Bureau of Shipping as USCMI’s secretariat and held with the U.S. Coast Guard’s Maritime Nuclear Policy Division and U.S. Maritime Administration leadership.  

The meeting focused on licensing pathways, safety frameworks, operational issues and coordination between domestic and international regulators as the maritime sector weighs how advanced nuclear technology could be used safely, securely and commercially.  

USCMI was authorised under the James M. Inhofe National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2023 to support research, development, assessment and deployment of emerging marine technologies and practices for the U.S. maritime transportation system.  

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