Loconi starts work on $55m Polish intermodal terminal

Loconi Intermodal S.A. has broken ground on a PLN 208.3m ($55.1m) inland container terminal in Zbąszynek, Poland, as the PSA International-owned operator moves to expand rail connections between Polish ports and Central and Eastern Europe, according to Loconi Intermodal.

The project has secured PLN 76.5m ($20.2m) in EU funding under the FEnIKS programme through an agreement with Poland’s Centre for EU Transport Projects. Adamietz has been appointed general contractor.

The terminal is being built on a 9.4-hectare site next to the E20 railway line, part of the TEN-T network, and close to the A2 motorway and S3 express road. Operations are scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2028.

The terminal will have four handling tracks, allowing two full-length trains to be handled at the same time, a storage yard for 4,500 TEU and two electric rubber-tyred gantry cranes.

Loconi said the project is designed to launch four new intermodal routes linking Zbąszynek with Gdańsk, Antwerp, Duisburg and Luxembourg, and to reach annual handling capacity of 300,000 TEU.

Loconi Intermodal S.A. is a Gdynia-based joint-stock company providing intermodal rail, road and terminal services for container transport. It operates scheduled container rail services from Polish port terminals on six main routes.

PSA International is a Singapore-based port and supply-chain group. PSA Baltics N.V., a PSA International subsidiary, completed the acquisition of an 85% stake in Loconi Intermodal in December 2024. ATC Cargo S.A. retained 15%.

Adamietz is the Polish construction company appointed general contractor for the Zbąszynek terminal project.