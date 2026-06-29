  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Loconi starts work on $55m Polish intermodal terminal

2026 June 29   11:20

ports

Loconi starts work on $55m Polish intermodal terminal

Loconi Intermodal S.A. has broken ground on a PLN 208.3m ($55.1m) inland container terminal in Zbąszynek, Poland, as the PSA International-owned operator moves to expand rail connections between Polish ports and Central and Eastern Europe, according to Loconi Intermodal.  

The project has secured PLN 76.5m ($20.2m) in EU funding under the FEnIKS programme through an agreement with Poland’s Centre for EU Transport Projects. Adamietz has been appointed general contractor.  

The terminal is being built on a 9.4-hectare site next to the E20 railway line, part of the TEN-T network, and close to the A2 motorway and S3 express road.  Operations are scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2028.

The terminal will have four handling tracks, allowing two full-length trains to be handled at the same time, a storage yard for 4,500 TEU and two electric rubber-tyred gantry cranes.  

Loconi said the project is designed to launch four new intermodal routes linking Zbąszynek with Gdańsk, Antwerp, Duisburg and Luxembourg, and to reach annual handling capacity of 300,000 TEU.  

Loconi Intermodal S.A. is a Gdynia-based joint-stock company providing intermodal rail, road and terminal services for container transport. It operates scheduled container rail services from Polish port terminals on six main routes.  

PSA International is a Singapore-based port and supply-chain group. PSA Baltics N.V., a PSA International subsidiary, completed the acquisition of an 85% stake in Loconi Intermodal in December 2024. ATC Cargo S.A. retained 15%.  

Adamietz is the Polish construction company appointed general contractor for the Zbąszynek terminal project.

Topics:

PSA

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:04

GasLog LNG carrier wins ABS approval for smart maintenance

17:04

HD KSOE secures approval for Korean-made fuel pump for LNG-powered vessels

16:44

MSC linked to up to 20 LNG-fuelled megamax ships at Hengli

16:14

Norway picks AF Gruppen for $569m Stad Ship Tunnel contract

15:34

SBM Offshore signs Fast4Ward hull deal for its seventh generic multi-purpose floater

15:32

Gioia Tauro launches €5.6m Ro-Ro berth upgrade tender

15:31

Petronas unit contains fire at West Lutong offshore facility

15:28

Cosco and Shell deepen LNG carrier ties with four-ship Jiangnan order

15:24

VARD delivers first vessel for Japan’s offshore wind market to Toyo Construction

15:21

Saudi ports authority brings Folk Maritime’s Red Sea Express to Yanbu

15:04

ClassNK and NMRI launch LCO2 tank corrosion study

14:55

Hapag-Lloyd terminal arm lines up 20% Eurogate Hamburg stake

14:40

HD KSOE wins $241m LPG carrier order as bookings reach 65% of target

14:23

J Ocean secures four-tanker LOI as Gunsan Shipyard nears return to full shipbuilding

13:54

Container freight rates hit 22-month high ahead of US tariff deadlines

13:12

AD Ports and EGA sign $23m Khalifa Port berth upgrade

12:40

Chattogram port committee opposes plans to lease two key container terminals at the Bangladesh’s main seaport

12:10

U.S. Customs and Border Protection lists cargo seizure notices at FedEx, UPS and DHL hubs

11:50

Port of Rotterdam rejects NGO call to force fossil-fuel phase-out

10:40

US maritime workshop targets regulatory barriers for nuclear-powered ships and offshore energy platforms

10:08

Yang Ming names third LNG dual-fuel boxship in South Korea

09:18

UK drops Type 83 destroyer plan for drone ships

09:02

JMIC raises Hormuz threat level after two ship attacks

08:46

Iran claims sole role in Hormuz reopening as Oman rejects transit fees

2026 June 28

03:35

IMO targets fatigue and harassment in ISM Code overhaul

02:35

Somalia joins 15 maritime conventions

01:40

ABB to buy Norwegian marine automation specialist Høglund

2026 June 27

14:09

France brings detained Deliver tanker to Marseille area in flag probe

14:06

Hanwha Philly Shipyard hands over the first U.S.-flagged subsea rock installation vessel to Great Lakes

14:04

CMAL takes early ownership of three Cemre ferries in a move to protect vessel deliveries

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news