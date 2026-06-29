Port of Rotterdam rejects NGO call to force fossil-fuel phase-out

Port of Rotterdam Authority has rejected a demand by Dutch legal NGO Advocates for the Future to force companies in Rotterdam to scale back fossil-fuel activities, arguing that it has no legal power to impose such a move and warning of risks to energy security and European industry, according to Port of Rotterdam Authority.

The 23 June response followed a 12 May demand letter from Stichting Advocates for the Future, which called on Havenbedrijf Rotterdam N.V. to adjust its climate policy and draw up a phased plan to wind down fossil activities in the port area.

The NGO sought sector-specific phase-out pathways for fossil energy flows including oil, coal and gas, with interim targets for 2030, 2035, 2040, 2045 and 2050. It also wanted the port authority to align customer policy and port operations with those pathways through contract terms, binding agreements with clients and financial incentives.

Port of Rotterdam Authority said it supports the transition to a climate-neutral port by 2050, but cannot accept a demand to compel companies to limit fossil-fuel activities. It said the proposal falls outside its role, does not fit current European and Dutch climate policy and would not be an effective way to cut global CO2 emissions.

The authority said about 95% of CO2 emissions from company activities in the Rotterdam port area currently fall under the EU emissions trading system. It also said it is not a legislator, regulator or market master, and has no tools to force companies to follow a specific fossil-fuel phase-out path.

The port warned that a forced phase-out in Rotterdam could damage energy security, European industry, the investment climate and employment, while shifting production or cargo to other European ports or outside Europe without necessarily reducing global emissions.

Port of Rotterdam Authority manages, operates and develops the Rotterdam port and industrial area, and is responsible for safe and smooth shipping handling. The company is a Dutch public limited company owned by the Municipality of Rotterdam and the Dutch state, with turnover of about €940m ($1.07bn) and approximately 1,440 employees. The port handled 428.4m tonnes of cargo in 2025, including 14.2m TEU.