JMIC raises Hormuz threat level after two ship attacks

Shipowners transiting the Strait of Hormuz face a higher security risk after the Joint Maritime Information Center raised its threat level for the waterway to SUBSTANTIAL following two attacks on merchant vessels in 72 hours, according to the JMIC/UKMTO advisory update dated 28 June 2026.

The warning sharpens the operational risk picture for one of the world’s busiest energy and shipping routes, with mine danger still active in and near the strait while clearance work continues.

UKMTO warning 074-26, issued on 25 June at 1410 UTC, covered an attack on a cargo vessel about 7.5 nautical miles southeast of Dahit, Oman. The ship was hit on its starboard side by an unknown projectile, damaging the bridge. The master indicated there were no casualties and no environmental impact.

UKMTO warning 076-26, issued on 27 June at 0800 UTC, covered a second attack on a tanker inside the Strait of Hormuz. The vessel was struck by an unidentified projectile and sustained bridge damage. All crew were safe, and no environmental damage had been identified at the time of the warning. JMIC classified the first vessel as a container ship and the second as a tanker.

The JMIC/UKMTO attack notices withheld the ships’ names. NAVAREA IX separately identified the container ship EVER LOVELY as involved in a 25 June security incident in the Sea of Oman/Strait of Hormuz area, with the vessel remaining underway and continuing its voyage without stopping.

Traffic is using both the southern Omani corridor and the northern Iranian-controlled route. JMIC listed 125 vessel transits through the Strait of Hormuz over the previous 48 hours, while noting that traffic remained below the pre-2023 baseline.

Temporary routing measures remain in force. Oman’s National Hydrographic Office, in coordination with the International Maritime Organization, issued a 23 June notice setting out a temporary maritime corridor and warning that the existing Traffic Separation Scheme was not safe for use at that time. Vessels may be contacted individually with transit instructions and should keep AIS switched on while transiting.

JMIC said the southern corridor had been widened to allow simultaneous inbound and outbound traffic. Mariners were also warned to expect naval presence, congestion through transit routes and VHF hailing from naval forces. Mine risk remains the most immediate operational threat.

NAVAREA IX warning 201/26 gave the position of a confirmed mine in the Strait of Hormuz as 26-24.58N, 056-20.67E and advised vessels to navigate with extreme caution. UK Maritime Trade Operations is a maritime security reporting channel for the Middle East and Indian Ocean region and operates a voluntary reporting scheme for merchant shipping.

The Joint Maritime Information Center issues maritime security advisory notes and regional threat assessments for the shipping industry.

The International Maritime Organization is a United Nations specialised agency responsible for the safety and security of shipping and the prevention of marine and atmospheric pollution by ships.