U.S. Customs and Border Protection lists cargo seizure notices at FedEx, UPS and DHL hubs

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has listed a new set of forfeiture notices for commercial cargo seized at U.S. entry and express-delivery hubs, including FedEx and UPS facilities in Anchorage and a DHL hub in Atlanta, according to CBP’s June 29 official notification on Forfeiture.gov.

The document is a legal notice of seizure and intent to forfeit, not a criminal indictment. The Anchorage entries show a June 26 publication start date and a July 26 deadline to file a claim. At the FedEx port in Anchorage, Alaska, CBP identified seized medical, cosmetic and consumer goods including lidocaine cream, body filler injectables, hyaluronic-acid products, syringes and botulinum-toxin products.

The Anchorage FedEx entries also include 200 pairs of Apple AirPods 4 valued at $8,514, 100 pairs of AirPod Pros valued at $8,085 and 100 pairs of AirPod 4 with Noise Cancellation valued at $1,760. At the UPS Courier Hub in Anchorage, CBP listed electronic components including 40 Packard interface connectors or cables valued at $5,324, 300 cable-accessory connectors valued at $5,070, 73 high-frequency relays valued at $9,271 and 1,760 RITS connector header assemblies valued at $11,088.

The DHL Atlanta Hub entries cover bank cards and counterfeit bank cards. Those notices list a June 26 publication start date, a July 26 publication end date and an August 25 deadline to file a claim. CBP states that if no qualifying claim is filed, the property will be declared forfeited to the United States and disposed of according to law.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is an agency of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security responsible for customs enforcement, border security and lawful trade processing.