Chattogram port committee opposes plans to lease two key container terminals at the Bangladesh’s main seaport

A Chattogram port campaign group has stepped up pressure on Bangladesh’s government to drop plans to lease two key container terminals at the country’s main seaport to domestic or foreign operators, according to The Business Standard.

The Port Protection Committee, Chattogram, used a press conference at Chattogram Press Club on Sunday to challenge proposed lease plans for the New Mooring Container Terminal and Chattogram Container Terminal. The committee demanded that both terminals remain under the direct ownership and management of the Chittagong Port Authority.

“The matter of the port is not just an economic question, it is also a question of national security,” committee convener Engineer Delwar Majumdar said. The group set out five demands: cancelling all moves to lease NCT and CCT to domestic or foreign operators, keeping all port terminals under CPA management, publishing all port-related agreements, avoiding secret agreements against national interests, and giving a clear government commitment that Chattogram Port will remain under national ownership, control and security.

The committee said the government was moving ahead with talks to hand NCT operations to DP World under a public-private partnership structure. It also cited CPA’s formation of a 12-member support team to assist the government negotiation committee.

Speakers said NCT has annual handling capacity of about 1.1m TEU but is currently handling around 1.3m TEU a year. They said the terminal handled a record 126,496 TEU in May. The committee also said container handling charges had already been increased by 37% before any final agreement, raising costs for importers and exporters.

Kazi Sheikh Nurullah Bahar, general secretary of the Jatiotabadi Sramik Dal’s Chattogram divisional committee, opposed the plan and cited security concerns around NCT because of nearby naval, air force and oil-refinery installations.

Bangladesh’s PPP Authority lists the NCT project as the operation and maintenance of CPA’s New Mooring Container Terminal, including the overflow container yard, by a private terminal operator under a PPP model.

The project page names the Ministry of Shipping as the responsible ministry, CPA as the implementing agency and gives an estimated project cost of $205m. It says CPA plans to award a government-to-government concession to DP World, nominated by the Government of Dubai, for the upgrade, operation and maintenance of NCT.

Chittagong Port Authority is a statutory port authority under Bangladesh’s Ministry of Shipping.

Bangladesh PPP Authority is the government body responsible for supporting public-private partnership projects.