AD Ports and EGA sign $23m Khalifa Port berth upgrade

AD Ports Group and Emirates Global Aluminium are putting AED 84m ($22.9m) into a berth upgrade at Khalifa Port that will allow EGA to receive larger dry bulk tonnage and raise annual handling capacity to about 8m tonnes, according to AD Ports Group.

The multi-phase project targets EGA’s dedicated berth at the Abu Dhabi port, where Newcastlemax bulkers will be able to call after works are completed by August 2028.

The larger ship class can carry 15% to 20% more cargo than the Capesize vessels now using the berth.

The programme includes upgrades to the capping beam, new bollards and fenders, extended crane beams and foundations, additional utility connections and dredging. It is also designed to allow the later installation of additional unloader facilities.

Khalifa Port also acts as a regional container hub for CMA CGM, COSCO and MSC, and provides multimodal access to Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi, Al Faya dry port and Al Ain dry port.

AD Ports Group is the operating brand of Abu Dhabi Ports PJSC, an Abu Dhabi-based entity active across ports, maritime, logistics, economic zones and digital services.

Emirates Global Aluminium P.J.S.C. is a UAE aluminium producer jointly owned by Mubadala Investment Company and Investment Corporation of Dubai.