Container freight rates hit 22-month high ahead of US tariff deadlines

A rush to beat US tariff deadlines has pushed global container freight rates to their highest level in nearly two years, as importers bring cargo forward before proposed duties, fuel-linked surcharges and July price increases by manufacturers, according to Drewry.

Drewry’s World Container Index rose 5% to $4,166 per 40ft container, its highest level since September 2024, with the steepest pressure on the transpacific trade.

Shanghai to New York rates increased 6% to $7,149 per 40ft container, while Shanghai to Los Angeles rose 12% to $5,750.

Drewry linked the strength to robust transpacific demand as importers frontload cargo ahead of potential tariff changes and higher bunker-related costs, with general rate increases and peak-season surcharges expected in July.

The rise has also reached Europe-bound routes. Shanghai to Rotterdam was assessed at $4,392 per 40ft container, up 1% on the week, while Shanghai to Genoa was unchanged at $5,759.

Freightos put Asia-US West Coast rates 19% higher at $5,742 per FEU, Asia-US East Coast rates 13% higher at $7,419, Asia-North Europe rates 13% higher at $4,741 and Asia-Mediterranean rates 16% higher at $6,308.

The increase comes before US Trade Representative hearings on proposed Section 301 tariffs tied to forced-labour import rules. Additional duties of 10% for some economies and 12.5% for others have been proposed after investigations covering 60 economies, including China, India, Japan, the European Union and the United Kingdom. Written comments are due on July 6, with hearings scheduled to begin on July 7. A separate temporary 10% US import surcharge imposed under Section 122 took effect on February 24 for a 150-day period, adding another deadline for shippers and retailers planning summer cargo flows.

The Port of Los Angeles handled 840,165 TEU in May, up 17% year on year, while loaded imports rose 26% to 449,370 TEU, reflecting stronger cargo flows during a period of trade-policy uncertainty. But the rate surge does not yet point to a sustained recovery in container demand. Freightos’ weekly update indicates that an early peak season could mean bookings peak in June, making it harder for carriers to push through further July rate increases if demand fades after the frontloading wave.

Drewry is a UK maritime research and consultancy firm providing shipping market analysis, freight benchmarking and supply-chain advisory services.

Freightos is a freight technology company operating digital booking and market data services for international shipping.