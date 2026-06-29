  1. Home
  2. News
  3. J Ocean secures four-tanker LOI as Gunsan Shipyard nears return to full shipbuilding

2026 June 29   14:23

shipbuilding

J Ocean secures four-tanker LOI as Gunsan Shipyard nears return to full shipbuilding

J Ocean Heavy Industries has lined up a letter of intent with an Oceania-based shipowner for four 114,000-ton crude and petroleum product carriers before completing its takeover of Gunsan Shipyard from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, according to J Ocean Heavy Industries.  The move gives the Korean yard its clearest path back into full vessel construction since July 2017, when it delivered its last complete ship. Gunsan Shipyard has since been limited to block production, leaving the facility without a full newbuilding project for almost nine years.  HD Hyundai Heavy Industries signed an asset transfer agreement with J Ocean on 26 June for the sale of Gunsan Shipyard assets for KRW 780bn ($508m). Ownership is scheduled to transfer on 31 December.  The four tankers are based on a design developed by HJ Shipbuilding & Construction. The vessels are intended to carry crude oil and refined petroleum products, with a new hull form and high-efficiency propulsion technology expected to cut fuel consumption by more than 10% compared with existing ships of the same class.  The commitment remains at LOI stage and has not become a firm shipbuilding contract. If converted into a binding order, it would mark the first complete-vessel project tied to Gunsan Shipyard since HD Hyundai Heavy Industries stopped full ship construction there after the July 2017 delivery.  J Ocean has no current backlog of complete-vessel orders at Gunsan, giving the yard room to offer earlier delivery slots if the tanker LOI is firmed up.  J Ocean Heavy Industries is a special-purpose company established to acquire and operate Gunsan Shipyard. Eco Prime Marine Pacific is behind J Ocean and is the largest shareholder of HJ Shipbuilding & Construction.  HJ Shipbuilding & Construction is a South Korean shipbuilding and construction company with activities covering commercial ships, naval vessels, special-purpose ships and research and development.  HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is a South Korean shipbuilding and heavy-industry company with operations in commercial shipbuilding, naval and special-purpose vessels, offshore engineering and engine machinery.

Topics:

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:04

GasLog LNG carrier wins ABS approval for smart maintenance

17:04

HD KSOE secures approval for Korean-made fuel pump for LNG-powered vessels

16:44

MSC linked to up to 20 LNG-fuelled megamax ships at Hengli

16:14

Norway picks AF Gruppen for $569m Stad Ship Tunnel contract

15:34

SBM Offshore signs Fast4Ward hull deal for its seventh generic multi-purpose floater

15:32

Gioia Tauro launches €5.6m Ro-Ro berth upgrade tender

15:31

Petronas unit contains fire at West Lutong offshore facility

15:28

Cosco and Shell deepen LNG carrier ties with four-ship Jiangnan order

15:24

VARD delivers first vessel for Japan’s offshore wind market to Toyo Construction

15:21

Saudi ports authority brings Folk Maritime’s Red Sea Express to Yanbu

15:04

ClassNK and NMRI launch LCO2 tank corrosion study

14:55

Hapag-Lloyd terminal arm lines up 20% Eurogate Hamburg stake

14:40

HD KSOE wins $241m LPG carrier order as bookings reach 65% of target

13:54

Container freight rates hit 22-month high ahead of US tariff deadlines

13:12

AD Ports and EGA sign $23m Khalifa Port berth upgrade

12:40

Chattogram port committee opposes plans to lease two key container terminals at the Bangladesh’s main seaport

12:10

U.S. Customs and Border Protection lists cargo seizure notices at FedEx, UPS and DHL hubs

11:50

Port of Rotterdam rejects NGO call to force fossil-fuel phase-out

11:20

Loconi starts work on $55m Polish intermodal terminal

10:40

US maritime workshop targets regulatory barriers for nuclear-powered ships and offshore energy platforms

10:08

Yang Ming names third LNG dual-fuel boxship in South Korea

09:18

UK drops Type 83 destroyer plan for drone ships

09:02

JMIC raises Hormuz threat level after two ship attacks

08:46

Iran claims sole role in Hormuz reopening as Oman rejects transit fees

2026 June 28

03:35

IMO targets fatigue and harassment in ISM Code overhaul

02:35

Somalia joins 15 maritime conventions

01:40

ABB to buy Norwegian marine automation specialist Høglund

2026 June 27

14:09

France brings detained Deliver tanker to Marseille area in flag probe

14:06

Hanwha Philly Shipyard hands over the first U.S.-flagged subsea rock installation vessel to Great Lakes

14:04

CMAL takes early ownership of three Cemre ferries in a move to protect vessel deliveries

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news