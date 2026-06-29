J Ocean secures four-tanker LOI as Gunsan Shipyard nears return to full shipbuilding

J Ocean Heavy Industries has lined up a letter of intent with an Oceania-based shipowner for four 114,000-ton crude and petroleum product carriers before completing its takeover of Gunsan Shipyard from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, according to J Ocean Heavy Industries. The move gives the Korean yard its clearest path back into full vessel construction since July 2017, when it delivered its last complete ship. Gunsan Shipyard has since been limited to block production, leaving the facility without a full newbuilding project for almost nine years. HD Hyundai Heavy Industries signed an asset transfer agreement with J Ocean on 26 June for the sale of Gunsan Shipyard assets for KRW 780bn ($508m). Ownership is scheduled to transfer on 31 December. The four tankers are based on a design developed by HJ Shipbuilding & Construction. The vessels are intended to carry crude oil and refined petroleum products, with a new hull form and high-efficiency propulsion technology expected to cut fuel consumption by more than 10% compared with existing ships of the same class. The commitment remains at LOI stage and has not become a firm shipbuilding contract. If converted into a binding order, it would mark the first complete-vessel project tied to Gunsan Shipyard since HD Hyundai Heavy Industries stopped full ship construction there after the July 2017 delivery. J Ocean has no current backlog of complete-vessel orders at Gunsan, giving the yard room to offer earlier delivery slots if the tanker LOI is firmed up. J Ocean Heavy Industries is a special-purpose company established to acquire and operate Gunsan Shipyard. Eco Prime Marine Pacific is behind J Ocean and is the largest shareholder of HJ Shipbuilding & Construction. HJ Shipbuilding & Construction is a South Korean shipbuilding and construction company with activities covering commercial ships, naval vessels, special-purpose ships and research and development. HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is a South Korean shipbuilding and heavy-industry company with operations in commercial shipbuilding, naval and special-purpose vessels, offshore engineering and engine machinery.