HD KSOE wins $241m LPG carrier order as bookings reach 65% of target

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering has secured a 366bn won ($241m) order for two LPG carriers from an Asia-based shipowner, according to a Korean regulatory disclosure.

The deal was signed through HD Hyundai Samho and runs from 26 June 2026 to 31 December 2029, with delivery scheduled for the second half of 2029. The contract is equal to 4.53% of HD Hyundai Samho’s 2025 standalone revenue.

The latest order lifts HD KSOE’s 2026 contracting tally to 131 vessels worth $15.14bn, or 65% of its $23.31bn annual target.

The year-to-date total comprises 16 LNG carriers, 28 container ships, 40 LPG, ammonia and liquefied carbon dioxide carriers, 11 crude oil tankers, 33 product carriers, two pure car and truck carriers and one icebreaker.

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering is a South Korean shipbuilding holding and engineering company whose activities cover shipbuilding, offshore plant engineering, engines, machinery and energy-related industrial systems.

HD Hyundai Samho is a South Korean shipbuilder based in Yeongam, South Jeolla Province, with a yard focused on large commercial vessels.