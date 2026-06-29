ClassNK and NMRI launch LCO2 tank corrosion study

ClassNK and Japan’s National Maritime Research Institute are moving to tackle one of the key technical risks facing future liquefied CO2 shipping, launching joint research on corrosion rates in low-temperature, low-pressure cargo tanks, according to ClassNK.

The 29 June 2026 project targets a practical challenge for CO2 carriers as carbon capture, utilisation and storage moves closer to wider use: how to keep LCO2 tanks safe without forcing unnecessary cost into cargo purification, tank design and maintenance.

ClassNK and NMRI, part of the National Institute of Maritime, Port and Aviation Technology, will study how trace impurities in CO2 cargoes affect corrosion.

The focus includes water and SOx, or sulphur oxides, which can trigger corrosion even in small amounts. A CO2 corrosion test facility will be installed at NMRI to run controlled tests based on expected impurity types and concentrations. The facility will simulate low-temperature and low-pressure conditions considered suitable for large-scale LCO2 transportation.

The partners will use the test data to build fundamental information for LCO2 cargo tank design and maintenance. The results are expected to feed into ClassNK rules and guidelines, supporting safer and more rational tank designs.

The research also has a cost angle for the wider CCUS chain. Removing impurities raises CO2 purity but adds expense. By clarifying the link between impurity composition, concentration and corrosion rates, the project is intended to help decide when corrosion can be managed without increasing corrosion allowance.

The work is being carried out by ClassNK and NMRI, with cooperation from the University of Tokyo’s social collaboration programme Materials for Future Energy Infrastructure Trust, or MEIT.

ClassNK, formally Nippon Kaiji Kyokai, is a Japanese classification society that develops technical rules and provides surveys, certification and research services for ships and marine structures.

NMRI is a Japanese public maritime research institute within the National Institute of Maritime, Port and Aviation Technology.

The University of Tokyo is a Japanese national university corporation, while MEIT is its social collaboration programme focused on materials for future energy infrastructure.