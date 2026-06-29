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2026 June 29   15:34

shipbuilding

SBM Offshore signs Fast4Ward hull deal for its seventh generic multi-purpose floater

SBM Offshore has lined up another China-built Fast4Ward hull after signing a contract with Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding and China Shipbuilding Trading Co for its seventh generic multi-purpose floater, according to SBM Offshore.  

The Netherlands-based FPSO specialist said SWS and CSTC, both subsidiaries of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, will build the MPF7 hull under a contract announced in Amsterdam and Shanghai on 29 June.  

The order adds another hull to SBM Offshore’s standardised floating production programme and brings the total number of MPF hulls ordered to 13.  MPF7 will use SBM Offshore’s proprietary Fast4Ward standard hull design for FPSOs. The design has storage capacity of up to 2.3m barrels of crude oil and is intended for a wide range of sea conditions. The hull will also include accommodation capacity for up to 240 people.  

SBM Offshore NV is a Netherlands-based offshore energy company providing engineering, procurement, construction, installation, leasing and operations services for floating production systems.  

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co is a Shanghai-based Chinese shipbuilding company engaged in the construction of large commercial vessels and offshore engineering units.  

China Shipbuilding Trading Co is a Chinese ship export and trading company involved in international contracting, ship sales and related commercial services for China’s shipbuilding sector.  

China State Shipbuilding Corporation is a Chinese state-owned shipbuilding group whose subsidiaries cover shipbuilding, marine engineering equipment and related industrial services.

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