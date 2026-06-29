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2026 June 29   16:14

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Norway picks AF Gruppen for $569m Stad Ship Tunnel contract

Norway has moved the Stad Ship Tunnel towards construction by awarding Norwegian contractor AF Gruppen a NOK 5.6bn ($569m) design-build contract, with signing planned in August after a short standstill period, according to Kystverket.  

Work is scheduled to start in early 2027 on the 1,700-metre tunnel through the Stad Peninsula in Vestland county, linking Kjødepollen in Vanylvsfjorden with Moldefjorden near Selje.  

The tunnel will be 50 metres high and 36 metres wide, allowing vessels up to the size of Kystruten and Hurtigruten ships to avoid the exposed waters off Stadlandet.  

AF Gruppen was selected after a tender process in which three bidders reached the final negotiation round. Final bids were submitted in April.  

The scope covers detailed design and construction of the ship tunnel, approach and guiding structures, commercial areas at both tunnel portals, transport of excavated rock, rock support, fender systems, technical installations inside the tunnel and dredging of the Saltasundet shipping channel near Selje.  

AF Gruppen developed the project during the tender phase with Kystverket and consultant Norconsult. Physical construction work is expected to take about five years.  

The award follows approval by the Norwegian parliament on 19 June of a new P85 cost framework of NOK 8.588bn for the Stad Ship Tunnel, giving Kystverket authority to sign the design-build contract and proceed with construction.  

AF Gruppen is a Norwegian contracting and industrial group active in civil engineering, construction, property development, energy, environmental services and offshore.

Kystverket is Norway’s national coastal administration, responsible for maritime infrastructure, navigation services, preparedness and safe coastal transport.

Norconsult is a Norwegian consulting engineering group providing planning, design and advisory services for infrastructure and industrial projects.

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