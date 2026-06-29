MSC linked to up to 20 LNG-fuelled megamax ships at Hengli

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company is being tied to one of the largest fresh container ship newbuilding moves of the year, with a potential order for up to 20 LNG dual-fuel 20,000-TEU megamax vessels at China’s Hengli Heavy Industry.

The project is understood to include optional units, with deliveries expected to begin in the first half of 2029. Neither MSC nor Hengli Heavy Industry has publicly confirmed the order. No contract value has been disclosed, leaving the deal in the category of market-sourced newbuilding business rather than an officially announced contract.

If firmed up, the order would add another large tranche of LNG-fuelled tonnage to MSC’s already heavy newbuilding pipeline and deepen its exposure to Chinese shipyards.

The potential deal comes against a strong container ship contracting backdrop. The available figures show 310 container ships of 9.6m compensated gross tonnes contracted in the first five months of 2026, with the global container ship orderbook standing at 12.9m TEU in June.

MSC is the world’s largest liner operator, with 999 vessels in its fleet, including 753 owned ships and 246 chartered-in vessels, plus 134 ships under construction. MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company is a privately owned transportation and logistics group founded in 1970 by Gianluigi Aponte.

Hengli Heavy Industry is a Chinese shipbuilding company founded in 2022, with activities in ship construction and offshore engineering. Its recent work has included container ships, bulkers and tankers.