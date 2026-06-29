HD KSOE secures approval for Korean-made fuel pump for LNG-powered vessels

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering has secured type approval for a Korean-made high-pressure fuel pump for LNG-powered vessels, marking a move to reduce reliance on imported equipment for a core part of LNG fuel gas supply systems, according to HD Hyundai.

The HD Hyundai shipbuilding unit said the pump received final performance verification and type approval from Bureau Veritas at a ceremony in Jinhae, South Gyeongsang Province.

The pump supplies LNG from a vessel’s storage tanks to its engines, making it a key component for LNG-fuelled ships. Korean shipbuilders have previously depended on overseas suppliers for the equipment, exposing yards and owners to maintenance constraints, delivery delays and supply chain uncertainty.

HD KSOE developed the pump in-house, with South Korean companies Pritech and Seongmun involved in manufacturing and packaging.

The Liberia Registry was involved from the development stage, reviewing test work against real ship operating conditions. HD KSOE has secured supply contracts covering more than 70 vessels from shipyards in South Korea and overseas.

The approval follows earlier design work on the product. In 2024, the Liberia Registry said HD KSOE’s SD Business Division had completed a 2.5-year durability test and received a Design Verification Assessment from Liberia and a Product Design Assessment from ABS for the high-pressure pump.

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering is the intermediary holding company for HD Hyundai’s shipbuilding and offshore engineering business, with activities covering shipbuilding, offshore engineering, engines and machinery, gas and decarbonisation systems, eco-propulsion solutions and research and development.

Bureau Veritas is a French classification society and testing, inspection and certification group whose marine and offshore business provides classification and technical assurance services for vessels and offshore assets.

The Liberia Registry is the maritime administration for ships registered under the Liberian flag and provides flag-state services, technical review and regulatory oversight.

ABS is a classification society providing classification, technical and statutory services for ships, offshore units and marine equipment.