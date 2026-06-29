GasLog LNG carrier wins ABS approval for smart maintenance

ABS has handed GasLog a class first after awarding one of its LNG carriers the SMART (MHM) notation together with a PMP-CBM preventative maintenance notation, according to ABS.

The approval makes the vessel the first commercial ship to receive the notation combination and gives GasLog class backing for a machinery health monitoring system designed to move maintenance decisions closer to real operating condition.

The system is permanently installed onboard and monitors machinery health and operating conditions, detects anomalies and predicts degradation or improper operation that could lead to functional failure.

The project was developed with Propulsion Analytics, whose technology supports the vessel’s machinery health monitoring capability.

The digital set-up combines an engine performance platform with thermodynamic digital twins built on high-frequency data telemetry from Kongsberg Vessel Insight. It also integrates lubrication, chemical, live vibration and planned maintenance system data to support condition-based maintenance.

GasLog asset integrity manager Lampros Nikolopoulos said the company’s class-approved engine condition-based maintenance schemes are built on a tailor-made platform developed by Propulsion Analytics, combining advanced thermodynamic digital twins with high-frequency data telemetry from Kongsberg Vessel Insight.

“The system further integrates lubrication, chemical, live vibration, and Planned Maintenance System data to deliver a truly holistic CBM architecture. ABS played a pivotal role in the design implementation of the platform through its comprehensive Rules framework and technical guidance,” Nikolopoulos said. “Apart from intelligent interventions on engine components, the scheme optimises overhaul intervals, total cost of ownership, operational flexibility, and fleet CO₂e performance for all engines of our fleet.”

Propulsion Analytics chief executive Panos Kyrtatos said the four-year collaboration had produced the DiEM platform, combining the company’s Engine Hyper Cube solution, which has received ABS SMART PDA, with other condition assessment methods.

“The result is earlier detection of engine degradation, reduced unnecessary maintenance, and measurable savings in spare parts and service costs, while significantly improving machinery reliability and performance,” Kyrtatos said.

ABS is a marine and offshore classification society whose rules and notations are used to assess vessel safety, technical compliance and onboard systems.

GasLog is an LNG carrier owner, operator and manager active in seaborne LNG transportation.

Propulsion Analytics is a maritime technology company focused on engine performance, digital twins and condition-based maintenance systems.